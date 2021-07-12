Barkindo: Nigeria the most admired country of the OPEC member





The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has described Nigeria as the most admired member country in the global oil market. Last week, OPEC also praised Nigeria for it approving the Draft Law on the Oil Industry (Start). Mohammad Barkindo, the organization’s secretary general, revealed this in a congratulatory message released Monday to mark the 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s OPEC membership. Barkindo said he believes the partnership between OPEC and Nigeria could continue to flourish over the next 50 years. “Nigeria is consistently regarded as one of the most admired and respected members of the OPEC family, especially in the area of ​​consensus building,” he said. Many Nigerian public service giants have been responsible for this successful relationship. Today is an important opportunity to reflect on their legacy and thank them for the ways in which they have shaped our organization. In undertaking this noble endeavor, we will continue to rely on your full support. “ He quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as saying on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence that if Nigerians pursue aspirations together, they will achieve much. These are sagacious words, and I see them as a guide to the future of OPEC and Nigeria membership in our organization. We are always stronger together. Once again, Mr. President, let me thank you for your unwavering support for OPEC. You have made an immeasurable contribution to the improvement of our organization, he said He said the unique relationship between OPEC and Nigeria had a host of positive effects for both sides. The combination of the fates of OPEC and Nigeria even precedes membership. On September 14, 1960, OPEC was established on the banks of the Tigris River in Baghdad. Just two weeks later, on October 1, 1960, Nigeria joined the Brotherhood of Independent Nations. Since these important events, both OPEC and Nigeria have consistently demonstrated their commitment to the universal values ​​of international cooperation, dialogue, sustainable development and working towards the common good. These principles have anchored all our activities despite the many challenges we have faced over 50 years, he added. Barkindo noted that the OPEC family owes Nigeria an acknowledgment for the key role it played in uniting OPEC and non-OPEC countries and reaching consensus in recent years, particularly through the adoption of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) on 10 December 2016 . “You have consistently shown your impeccable credentials as a bastion of the principles underpinning international relations: respect for all nations, fulfillment of responsibilities, transparency and justice,” he added. I thank you very sincerely for your contribution to the broad efforts made to ensure that the DoC evolved from a noble vision into a for-for-good transformational force that has had a profoundly positive impact on the global oil industry. “ He also commended Nigeria for playing a leading and inspiring role on the African continent in oil and gas affairs and cooperation. Nigeria joined OPEC on July 12, 1971.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecable.ng/barkindo-nigeria-most-admired-opec-member-country The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos