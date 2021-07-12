International
France insists health workers take COVID-19 pictures as infections rise
PARIS (Reuters) – All health workers in France must receive COVID-19 strokes, and anyone wishing to enter a movie theater or board a train will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test under the new rules. announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.
Revealing comprehensive measures to combat an increase in infections, Macron said vaccination would not be mandatory for the general public at the moment but stressed that the restrictions would focus on those who have not been vaccinated.
We must move towards vaccinating all French people, it is the only way towards a normal life, Macron said in a televised address to the nation.
Health Minister Olivier Veran said health workers would not be allowed to go to work and would not be paid unless vaccinated against COVID-19 by 15 September.
By September 15, all health workers should have had their second dose, he told LCI television, without explaining what kind of checks would have been put in place to impose the measure.
Compulsory vaccination, even for healthcare workers and other professionals coming into contact with people vulnerable to COVID-19, is not widespread in Europe, and Macron had previously ruled it out for France.
But a slowdown in vaccination rates and a sharp rise in new infections due to the highly contagious, now-prevailing variant, Delta, have forced a government to rethink health workers, who now have until June 15 to be vaccinated.
Vaccination will also be mandatory for people working in retirement homes.
A new race against the clock is ongoing, Macron said.
At a first sign that the new measure could be more convincing to be vaccinated, Doctolib, the website where many go to book their fat stroke, sank after Macrons’ speech, with the covid data tracker Guillaume Rozier saying tens of thousands had rushed to get an appointment.
Macron said a health permit needed to attend large-scale events or go to the club will now be used much more widely, including access to restaurants, cinemas and theaters. They will also be required to board long-haul trains and planes from early August, giving further encouragement to people to take aim.
We will apply restrictions to those who are not vaccinated rather than to everyone, Macron said, making this clear, as well as the fact that COVID-19 tests will be free from October only for those with a prescription, had for the purpose of increasing vaccination.
The health passport provides evidence that a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus or has recently undergone a negative PCR test for COVID-19.
MANDATORY
France has gone from an average of more than 400,000 first injections per day at the end of May to around 165,000 per day now. About 53.1% of French people have had a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 40.6% have been completely inoculated – not enough to stop the virus from spreading.
The rapidly spreading Delta option risks undermining economic recovery if allowed to spiral out of control, forcing some governments to rethink their COVID-19 strategies just as citizens expect with summer vacations.
Greece also said Monday that healthcare workers and nursing home staff will need to be vaccinated. So far Italy, which made shooting mandatory for healthcare workers in late March, had been the exception.
The Dutch government restored curbs to nightclubs, music festivals and restaurants on Friday as the Spanish Canary Islands urged the government to restore police surveillance.
England, however, is easing the curbs and will be the first nation in Britain to lift the legal requirement to wear masks and for people to socially distance themselves from 19 July.
After falling from more than 42,000 per day in mid-April to less than 2,000 per day in late June, the average number of new infections per day in France has dragged on again, now standing at almost 4,000 per day.
In another much-anticipated announcement, Macron also said France should push back the retirement age and the government will continue its pension reforms as soon as the COVID-19 situation is under control.
Reporting by GV De Clercq, Michel Rose, Richard Lough, Ingrid Melander and John Irish; Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer, Emilio Parodi, John Miller; Written by Ingrid Melander; Edited by Richard Lough, Catherine Evans, William Maclean
