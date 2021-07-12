Greece orders COVID-19 vaccines as infections rise





ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for some workers and has announced restrictions to curb the spread of the virus as infections have risen sharply during the vital summer tourism season. “The country will not close again because of some,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised speech announcing the measures. “It is not Greece that is in danger, but the unvaccinated Greeks.” Nursing home staff will need to be vaccinated immediately, while healthcare workers will need to be vaccinated starting Sept. 1, Mitsotakis said. As part of the new measures, only vaccinated customers will be allowed inside bars, cinemas, theaters and other enclosed spaces, he said. A country of 11 million, Greece has so far administered more than 5,200,000 first shots and about 41% of the general population has been fully vaccinated, according to Marios Themistokleous, secretary general in charge of vaccinations. In an effort to lure more people to get vaccinated, the government has offered incentives including cash and free mobile data for young people trying to bring the rate up to 70% by the fall. Greece’s bio-ethics committee had recommended mandatory shootings for health workers and staff in nursing homes “as a last resort” if efforts to encourage inoculation proved ineffective. While there has been a debate about whether mandatory vaccines are ethical, an opinion poll released by Sky television last week showed that most Greeks favor the move for specific groups that deal with the public. Greece will start vaccinating teenagers aged 15 to 17 against the coronavirus this week, authorities said on Monday. “The risk of the disease at these ages is small but real,” said Maria Theodoridou, head of Greece’s vaccination committee. “The main feature of this age group is however the spread of the virus in their environment, which may include unprotected or unvaccinated people.” Greece reported 2,065 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 440,872 and the death toll to 12,802. (Report by Carolina Tagaris; Edited by David Clarke and David Gregorio)

