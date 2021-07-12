Fire Fires, Harry West Records – National & International News – MON 12JUL2021

Blazing, world record temps in the West. Search for graves in Indian schools. Cuba protests. The murder story in Haiti becomes more bizarre.

NATIONAL NEWS

Fires, record temperatures harry West

Firefighters are struggling to contain the biggest fire of the year in California. The fire at the Beckwourth Complex near the Nevada border has burned about 134 square miles so far.

Another even bigger fire in Oregon, Bootleg Fire, has spread to 224 square miles and disrupted transmission lines providing power to neighboring California. This and rising local temperatures have local authorities urging Californians to voluntarily save as much electricity as possible to prevent potential outages.

These and other fires in the region have appeared in the second wave of record-breaking heat to hit the area in just a few weeks. A temperature of 130 degrees recorded in Death Valley Sunday is linked to the highest temperature in the world ever recorded.

Nationwide search for graves in Indian boarding schools

Following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves around Indian boarding schools in Canada, the Department of the Interior is launching its investigation into the US Graves in Canada were discovered using non-excavation investigative techniques such as ground penetrating radar (GPR). Similar surveys will be conducted at the sites of hundreds of similar schools that have operated across the US for more than a century.

From the mid-1800s to the 20th century, local government and church authorities removed hundreds of thousands of Native American children from their homes and reserves. From there, the children were sent to residential schools. Here they were barred from any contact with their families and even punished by speaking in their native languages. The children, many of whom had already been baptized, were further indoctrinated into Christianity and encouraged to abandon their native beliefs.

Many of these children never returned home, or were lost, or ended up in foster care homes.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Cuba sees the first mass protests in decades

Thousands took to the streets in Havana and across Cuba to protest the country’s economic conditions. Protests of this magnitude and extent have not taken place on the island for more than three decades.

Like most developing countries, Cuba has suffered tremendous setbacks during the pandemic. Recent leg shortages, rising prices and the collapse of the social security network have brought many Cubans to the brink.

International news reports have also characterized the protest as a call for regime change. It is difficult to assess the accuracy of this estimate. Anecdotally, some protesters have expressed a desire to end communist rule. It is fair to say that the island government has taken steps towards promised economic reforms since the end of Castro’s rule. However, most protesters have stressed the need for basic necessities of life, including food, shelter and now, vaccines.

The murder story in Haiti just gets weirder

Since the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, numerous reports with varying degrees of credibility have made the rounds of the press. It is not simply that history is changing day by day; it seems that history is completely reconstructing itself with each new report.

What we do know so far is that Haiti authorities have arrested several mercenaries, mostly from Colombia and the US Video from the attack shows the attackers posing as US Drug Enforcement agents during the raid.

Goals and motivations after the attack are still up for discussion. Some of the 17 attackers in custody have claimed that the plan was not to kill Moise, but simply to kidnap him. This at least seems plausible, as 26 attackers (in the last count) seem like a lot for an assassination attempt.

Venezuelan connections?

Some of the attackers also have claimed links to a Venezuelan expatriate, currently lives in Miami. Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera runs a private security firm called CTU Security. Intriago is apparently a supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Readers may recall a symbolic attempt an invasion of Venezuela last year involving an American security firm which claimed links to Guaido. Venezuelan authorities quickly thwarted the attack after receiving a notice from Colombia. Their plan was apparently to force the resignation of democratically elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Whether Intriago’s political leanings played a role in this operation (whether he really did have a role) is unclear.

American-Haitian doctor arrested

Haitian authorities have also arrested Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, a Haitian national who worked as a doctor in Florida. Haiti police chief Leon Charles says Sanon had ambitions to become Haiti president himself. Charles says Sanon has contracted with CTU, initially for personal protection. But at one point, Charles says, “the mission changed.”

At Sanon’s home, police allegedly found a DEA cap and bullets. But the Haitian authorities believe that Sanoni himself was just one middle man between the attackers and a still unknown organizer.

