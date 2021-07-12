The free speech bill gives legal protection to hate speech, says Labor | House of Commons

The government has denied that its controversial new free speech legislation will provide a platform for Holocaust deniers in the camps, arguing that the law is vital in order to address a growing intolerance in universities.

The higher education bill (freedom of speech) was repeatedly attacked by Labor, who claimed that the legislation was nothing more than legal protection for hate speech.

The House of Commons voted by 367 against and 216 to reject Labors’ amendment seeking to reject the bill in a second reading, which the bill later cleared and will be subject to further consideration at a later date.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green told lawmakers there was no crisis of free speech at universities demanding the proposed legislation, which she described as an area without evidence.

Rather, she said: This is a bill to protect legal protection for hate speech, harmful and disruptive. The kind of word we would not tolerate in this House would be protected in universities across the country.

It is a bill that creates a new legal framework to allow those responsible for such harmful speech to take legal action against universities, eating up the resources that should educate our young people and support our research programs. world class.

This is a bill that is unnecessary, it is poorly drafted, but above all it is deeply wrong, and on this side of the House we will not support it.

The bill proposes a number of new laws that the government says are needed to protect free speech in universities, including introducing a champion of free speech and academic freedom to investigate alleged violations of free speech in education high and then recommend correction.

He will also ask the regulator of universities in England, the Office for Students (OfS), to introduce a new registration requirement on free speech, with powers to impose sanctions including fines in case of infringement.

Higher education providers and student unions will have a duty to actively promote freedom of speech under the proposed legislation, which also seeks to introduce a breach of duty for breach of duty, enabling individuals to seek legal redress for any loss they have suffered as a result of any violation.

Describing the details of the bill, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told lawmakers: “Our universities should not become spaces where ideas are debated within a close consensus with those who challenge the very views of the majority subject to censorship.”

He continued: It is quite clear that this bill will not and will never create a platform for Holocaust deniers. The Public Order Act 1986, the Equality Act 2010, introduced by Labor, as well as the Prevention of Duties in 2015 this bill if made an act will not create space to tolerate Holocaust deniers and will never do so.

Williamson added: “These legal tasks are essential to ensure that the higher education sector in England continues to be an environment in which students, staff and visiting speakers are not simply capable, but welcome to freely express their views.” as long as those views are legitimate.

Green told lawmakers, however, that an assessment by the Office of Students found that only 53 of the 59,574 events with external speakers had been denied permission in 2017-18. Maybe it was an extremely slow year for the cancellation culture and there is a real problem. But last year, a study found that out of 10,000 events with outside speakers, only six were canceled.

She said it was not acceptable, when there were so many other advantages, to use valuable parliamentary time to introduce legislation to address a small number of issues that in any case could be dealt with more effectively without additional legislation.

Supporting legislation proposed by governments, former Cabinet Minister David Davis described the so-called annulment culture as modern McCarthyism.

He told the Commons: The bill before us is to correct a small, and I give you that it is a small but extremely important symbolic aspect of this modern McCarthyism, namely an attempt not to platform a number of speakers including Amber Rudd, Julie Bindel, Peter Hitchens, Peter Tatchell and others. Hopefully this is just the first step in actually a program to restore free speech in Britain.