Local illegal film goes all over the world – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Latest News

Laz Ayala, left, interviews Mike Naumes for the movie, “Illegal”. Naumes, Inc. is the world’s largest producer of Bosc and Bartlett pears. “Illegal” chronicles Ayala’s journey from war-torn El Salvador to becoming an American citizen and successful real estate developer. Photo by Ezra Marcos.

Laz Ayala interviews a cousin during his trip to Latin America while making the feature-length documentary, “Illegal.” Photo by Ezra Marcos.

Rogue Valley real estate developer Laz Ayala, who switched from Dreamer to dream living, is now seeing his story playing on the world stage.

Illegal, a feature-length documentary depicting Ayala’s journey to becoming an American citizen after fleeing his childhood-destroyed home in El Salvador, is now available on video-on-platforms -demand.

Weve come a long way since Illegal premiered at the New York City Film Festival last year, Ayala said. This film has the potential to become a powerful tool for change in the immigration debate and we are excited that it is now available to see the world.

The movie is available for rent or ownership on Amazon, iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, Xbox, Google Play and YouTube Movies.

It is also available on AT&T U-Verse cables and specialist providers, DirecTV, Dish Network, Sling TV, In Demand (Comcast), Vubiquity (Verizon Fios), Swank (hospitals and colleges) and Hoopla (library).

The DVDs are now available through Amazon and Walmart and will soon be available at Bestbuy.com, Barnesandnoble.com and other online retailers.

With a budget of $ 75,000, Ayala assembled a team of eight people to make the self-funded film. Along with Ayala and Rogue Valley director Nick Alexander were Mark Knox (a business partner of Ayala), Alexanders Eveling’s wife, Tanner Northrop, Ezra Marcos, and Ayala’s sister, Irma Bernal, of San Bernardino, California.

The film was completed in December 2019 and a Kickstarter fundraiser in early 2020 raised $ 40,000 for the film.

Illegally has been selected from more than three dozen film festivals across the country, including the Beverly Hills International Film Festival, the Richmond International Film Festival and the Ashland Independent Film Festival.

Along the way, the documentary has been recognized at numerous awards. Among them are Best Documentary Film, Multicultural Film University; best foreign feature documentary, Fort Worth Indie Showcase Film; Audience Choice Award, Richmond International Film Festival; best feature film, Queen Palm International Film Festival; and Best Feature Film, Klamath Film Festival.

Ayala said he is grateful for the support of the Rogue Valley community. We could not have gotten here without him, he said.

Ayala’s friends and family knew the story well. How El Salvador’s killing fields forced his family to flee to the United States nearly 40 years ago. Like him, his father and brother were smuggled into the country in the trunk of an old Cadillac when he was 14 years old. And how, through hard work and determination, he paved the way for citizenship and became a successful Rogue Valley entrepreneur.

Ayala wrote and published a book about travel, on which the film is based.

It was the first time that Alexander was involved in creating a feature film.

He knew that making the film would be a challenge because of the size of the project and filming in unfamiliar locations.

I knew I would have to worry about batteries, equipment breakdowns, transportation and even the climate, Alexander said.

The itinerary included a visit to San Ildefonso; El Mozote, where a 1981 massacre took place; Perquin, a village about 5 miles north of El Mozote; and San Salvador. They also filmed in Guatemala, Tijuana and San Bernardino. Immigrants and others in Southern Oregon were interviewed about the film after the trip.

After arriving in Los Angeles, Ayala hired a driver for teams traveling south of the border.

In El Salvador, they reviewed the conditions that push residents to immigrate to the United States to live and work and talked to many who want to make the trip. All interviewees said they would eventually like to return to their country of birth.

They also talked to migrants along the way.

We were not allowed to enter the migrant camps in Tijuana, Alexander said, but we talked to many of them outside the camps. The migrants told their stories of why they left their homelands and what their hopes were for the future. Most migrants were fleeing violence or economic hardship.

The Ayalas city of San Ildefonso has changed over the years, but there are still pockets of poverty and hardship. He has relatives living there.

Today, the village has improved dramatically, he said. They have running water now not consistent but clean. There is a paved road to the city. There are more opportunities to move forward today, and a more diverse social class structure.

When Ayala was worried about the immigration situation, making a film was not the first thing that came to my mind.

He was frustrated with American immigration policy and the demonization of immigrants. So, in 2016, he decided to write a book about his experiences and make a case for policy changes.

I wanted to be able to provide a voice and a platform for immigrants and get a national attention, Ayala said. My goal was to humanize the conversation. A movie was a natural next step.

He hopes the film will be a positive force in reforming immigration policy and help humanize immigrants.

Immigration policy may not be changed by a single film, but Ayala has high hopes for the effort. He wants to give immigrants a voice and help build a better understanding between people.

