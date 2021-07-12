US demands Ethiopia unity after criticizing elections





Washington (AFP) The United States on Monday urged Ethiopians to reject violence and dissent while expressing concern over the conduct of elections held amid fierce fighting in the Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed secured another five-year term in the results announced Saturday, but the State Department said it stands by its statement issued before the vote that the process “was not free or fair to all Ethiopians” because of violence and boycott of opposition parties. “All of this underscores the need to start an inclusive effort to build a national consensus on governing Ethiopia,” State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told reporters. “In this post-election period, it is critical that Ethiopians unite to face growing divisions. We urge politicians and community leaders to reject violence and refrain from inciting others to violence,” he said. Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for peacekeeping efforts, particularly with Eritrea, previously had close relations with the United States. But Washington has been angry since it launched an offensive in November in Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people are now facing starvation. Thousands more have been killed in the conflict. The State Department, in an annual report on the prevention of atrocities presented to Congress on Monday, reiterated Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s March revelation that “acts of ethnic cleansing” took place in Tigray. Price said the United States was “concerned” by a new escalation in the fighting. “We strongly condemn any retaliatory attack that has been or may have been directed against civilians in the Tigray region, either by organized military or security forces or by fraudulent elements,” Price said. “The United States further urges all armed actors to comply with their international humanitarian law obligations, including with regard to the protection of civilians.” Abiy launched the offensive after alleged attacks by the ruling local party, and the Ethiopian military made rapid gains with the support of troops from neighboring Eritrea as well as the Amhara region. But in an impressive comeback, the Tigray Defense Forces retook the regional capital Mekele in late June. 2021 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210712-us-urges-ethiopian-unity-after-criticizing-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos