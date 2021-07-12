Connect with us

International

Sumalatha urges government to stop illegal mining near KRS

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/sumalatha-seeks-govt-to-stop-illegal-mining-in-krs-vicinity-1007878.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: