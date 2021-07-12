Jamaica is demanding billions of pounds from the UK for slavery reparations





Jamaica is seeking billions of pounds in damages from Britain as compensation for the Atlantic slave trade during its time as a British colony. “We are hoping for a reparations justice in all its forms that we would expect if they would ensure that we receive justice from injustices to repair the damage experienced by our ancestors,” said the Jamaican Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture. Olivia Grange for Reuters. “Our African ancestors were forcibly removed from their homes and suffered unprecedented atrocities in Africa to perform forced labor for the good of the British Empire,” she added. “Compensation is overdue.” The compensation petition is based on a private motion filed by Labor Party MP Mike Henry, who says the British government owes Jamaica 7. 7.6 billion for paying roughly the same amount as slaveholders at the time. As a former colony, Jamaica was the center of the slave trade where Africans were transported – first by the Spaniards and then by the British – to work on sugar cane plantations, bananas and other crops. According to the National Library of Jamaica, some 600,000 slaves were sent to the land of West India. Following the emancipation, the British government took out a 20 20 million loan to compensate slave owners who would no longer have slaves to provide free work and ended up just paying interest payments, through taxpayer dollars, six years ago. It was one of the largest loans in UK history. “I’m asking for the same amount of money to be paid to slaves that was paid to slave owners,” Henry said. “I am doing this because I have fought against this all my life, against the slavery of horror which has dehumanized human life.” Pending advice from the attorney general and various legal teams, the petition will be sent to Queen Elizabeth, who still serves as the nation’s head of state even though Jamaica gained independence in 1962. “The attorney general’s chambers will have to assess the merits of the petition in the eventual involvement of the Jamaican government in the petition and that it would be the responsibility of the attorney general’s chambers to file the petition on behalf of the people of Jamaica,” Grange said. in a speech in the House of Representatives last week. The movement has support on both sides of the corridor. Told opposition leader Mark Golding The Independent last week that the National People’s Party has long sought reparations. “The PNP has been part of the effort to seek redress for the continuing effects of slavery; a compensation commission was set up a few years ago and has continued throughout Jamaica administrations so I would say there is mutual support for the effort. to try and get a recognition of the fairness of the case, “Golding said. Newsweek reached out to the UK Home Office for comment but did not listen before publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/jamaica-seeks-billions-pounds-uk-over-slavery-reparations-1608991 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos