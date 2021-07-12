Twitter changes, then restores, the verified status of the account of the junior IT minister | India News





NEW DELHI: Amid regulatory and legal woes in India, microblogging giant Twitter found itself caught in another controversy when the verified blue badge for the Minister of State for Electronics and IT account Rajeev Chandrasekhars was removed for a while time, before being restored. for several hours.

The mix in the verified status of the new ministers on Twitter (via the blue sign) occurred after he changed his platform username from @rajeev_mp to @Rajeev_GoI. Changing the username, according to Twitter policy, can lead to the loss of the verified badge. As explained in Twitter’s verification policy, if an account holder changes their username, Twitter can automatically remove the verified blue badge from an account We are in contact with the office of ministers and have been working quickly to restore the verified blue badge , the company said when contacted about the issue.

As the issue came to light during the day, online conversations began to intensify as to whether Twitters ‘move could be linked to companies’ strained relations with the government, which escalated following the introduction of new IT Rules. However, through a speedy resolution of the issue, Twitter which is now showing willingness to abide by the new regulations became clear that there was no connection between its regulatory issues and the removal of the blue ticks.

The latest incident, however, comes weeks after Twitter briefly blocked the account of former IT and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for violating a U.S. copyright law in one of his tweets. The same law was also blamed for a similar (brief) action on behalf of senior Congress leader and chairman of the IT Standing Committee Shashi Tharoor, whose account was also temporarily closed for a tweet containing a video of protected by the right of BoneyM song Rasputin song.

Such actions are not uncommon with Twitter, which has often been accused of being high and obscure as it has made sudden and controversial changes to the accounts of the powerful. In November 2020, Union Home Secretary Amit Shahs’s account was temporarily blocked and his screenshot removed in response to a report by the copyright holder. The action was reversed almost immediately, and the company had called it an unintentional mistake.

In June this year, Twitter had also removed verification of the blue mark on the personal account of VP Venkaiah Naidus and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and several senior Sangh officials. The action was quickly reversed following a call and shouts from Sangh and BJP leaders. Twitter said the decision was prompted due to no activity on the account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/twitter-nixes-then-restores-verified-status-of-junior-it-ministers-account/articleshow/84362737.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos