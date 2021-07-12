Flights canceled as storm hits Beijing, East Asian News and Top Stories





Beijing Hundreds of flights were canceled in Beijing after schools and resorts were closed due to torrential rains and strong winds yesterday. City authorities issued warnings for residents to stay home as the Chinese capital faced its biggest storm this year. Up to 100 millimeters of rain was forecast during the day in some areas, and aviation tracker VariFlight recorded about 700 canceled flights at the city’s two airports. Singapore Airlines flight SQ801 from Beijing to Singapore experienced a slight delay, but none of its flights were canceled. SIA operates only cargo flights to its destination and Scoot does not fly to Beijing, according to a company statement. China weather authorities had previously warned of “extreme rainstorms” plus thunderstorms and lightning from late Sunday until late last night in Beijing and neighboring areas. A landslide was recorded in one of the northern districts of the city, with the state broadcaster CCTV showing pictures of a road blocked by fallen rocks. Heavy rain was holding back efforts to clear the road, according to state TV. The children stayed home after the city’s kindergartens, elementary and high schools closed yesterday. Popular attractions including part of the Great Wall were also closed, with several districts suspending rural homes. Some of Beijing’s auto-driving trains were manually operated instead, state media said. Rainstorms also hit the neighboring city of Tianjin, where state TV showed electric scooters driving through flooded streets and black skies lit by lightning. Authorities also warned of flooding in 14 rivers, including tributaries in Sichuan and Shaanxi. Floods are common during China’s rainy season, with higher water levels last August clearing roads and forcing tens of thousands from their homes. But the threat has worsened over the decades, in part due to the widespread construction of dams and levels that have cut ties between the river and adjacent lakes and floodplains that had helped absorb the summer wave. FRANC MEDIA AGENCY

