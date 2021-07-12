Jacinda Ardern calls for additional APEC meeting to navigate COVID-19 pandemic





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling for an extraordinary meeting of APEC forum leaders to improve the Asia-Pacific region’s response to COVID-19 and its economic impact. Main points: New Zealand is scheduled to host an APEC virtual summit in November

New Zealand is scheduled to host an APEC virtual summit in November Jacinda Ardern says an extra meeting this Friday is needed to “navigate together” through the pandemic

Jacinda Ardern says an extra meeting this Friday is needed to “navigate together” through the pandemic Ms Ardern said Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin had confirmed they would attend Ms. Ardern was scheduled to host the annual summit of the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) in November but convened an additional virtual meeting this Friday to consider immediate action on the pandemic. She said US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had confirmed they would attend, along with “most of the other APEC leaders”. “This is the first time in the history of APEC that leaders have had an additional meeting at the ‘leaders level’ and it reflects our desire to come out together from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis,” Ms Ardern said in a statement. . “APEC economies have experienced their largest contraction since then [World War II] over the past year, with 81 million jobs lost. “The collective response is vital to accelerate economic recovery for the region.” APEC brings together the Pacific Rim countries from the United States to Papua New Guinea, accounting for about 60 percent of global GDP. As the host country for 2021, New Zealand has already signaled its intention to accelerate trade in COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies across the region. Ms Ardern said Friday’s meeting will consider issues such as making vaccinations more effective and the steps governments can take to protect jobs and the economy. “I will invite discussions on immediate measures to achieve a more coordinated regional action to assist recovery, as well as steps that will support comprehensive and long-term sustainable growth,” she said. “APEC leaders will work together to overcome the pandemic because no one is safe until everyone is safe.” AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-13/jacinda-ardern-calls-for-extra-apec-meeting/100287826 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos