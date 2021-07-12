Palestinians demand release of jailed MP for burying girls | News from the Israel-Palestine conflict





Rights groups say Israel should allow Khalida Jarrar to attend the funeral of her 31-year-old daughter Suha, who was found dead at her Ramallah home.

Palestinian activists and rights groups have called on Israeli authorities to release Khalida Jarrar, a Palestinian lawmaker serving a prison sentence, so that she can attend the funeral of her daughters. Israeli prison services reportedly denied on Monday a request for Jarrar, a political prisoner, to attend the funeral, according to Palestinian activists and Israeli media. Suha Jarrar, 31, was found dead Sunday night at her home in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian media reported. According to reports, Jarrar died of a heart attack. Occupying Israeli authorities refused to release political prisoner Khalida Jarrar to attend her daughter, Suha Jarrars’s funeral, and mourn her in human dignity. Al-Haq (@alhaq_org) July 12, 2021 Young Jarrar was working as a legal researcher and advocacy officer at Al-Haq, a Palestinian human rights organization based in Ramallah. Some of her most notable works focused on the environmental effects of the Israeli occupation. In a 2019 report, she argued that discriminatory Israeli policies prevent Palestinians in the occupied West Bank from being able to adapt to climate change. In an obituary, Al-Haq said Suha was a staunch advocate for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination, freedom and dignity. Al-Haq said she sent an urgent appeal to the United Nations demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Jarrar from Israeli prisons to bid farewell to her daughter. Lovely Suha, you left this world very quickly. May your soul be at peace. This photo is from the last time her mother, Khalida Jarrar, was released from Israeli prison in February 2019. Less than a year later Khalida was arrested. She is supposed to be released again after a few months. pic.twitter.com/W0JhzoCWDA Dr. Yara Hawari. (@yarahawari) July 12, 2021 Palestinian activists also circulated an online petition demanding her release. Others staged demonstrations in support of calls in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Stopping Khalida repeatedly [Jarrar] in violation of her rights, Israeli authorities should at least allow her to say goodbye to her daughter, Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watchs Israel, and the Palestinian director wrote in an obituary for Suha. Jarrare imprisonment An Israeli military court sentenced Jarrarto to two years in prison in March for inciting violence and belonging to a banned organization. It is scheduled to be released in September. The prominent Palestinian politician has been in custody since Israeli forces arrested her from her home in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah in October 2019. Jarrar, who is also a member of the Council of Destroyed Palestinian Legislation (PLC), the Palestinian suspended parliament, has been arrested several times and has done several duties in Israel’s administrative detention, under which Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip are arrested without charge or trial for a period of up to six months. The 58-year-old is affiliated with the left-wing Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is considered a terrorist group by Israel. Jarrar was first arrested in 1989 and held for a month without trial. For her second detention in 2014, she was sentenced to 15 months in prison. She was finally released in February 2019, before being arrested again nine months later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/12/palestinians-demand-release-of-jailed-lawmaker-to-attend-funeral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos