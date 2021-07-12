It’s Marching Season in Northern Ireland. Protestants declare allegiance to UKExBulletin

The annual march celebrating the loyalists’ link to the UK comes as Brexit has created a new border in the Irish Sea and the UK’s future is bleak.

(Voice of music)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Protestant protest gangs are taking to the streets across Northern Ireland today.

(Noisy buzzing sound)

INSKEEP: And they are moving after last night’s fires. People built stacks of fuel, in some cases as high as a 14-story building, and lit them.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

It’s all part of the marching season, an annual ritual that Protestants in Northern Ireland use to declare their allegiance to the United Kingdom. NPR’s Frank Langfitt spent time with a marching band called The True Blues in Portadown.

(Voice of music)

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: So you can see Union flags sitting by the windows and kids spinning sticks. You can hear bass drums and flutes in the background – and people sitting in their front yards. Seeing this actually reminds me a lot of a fourth July parade in the United States. This is Adam Love. He is the secretary of the band.

ADAM LOVE: Tensions are high in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein is trying to get everything Protestants have from them.

LANGFITT: Sinn Fein is a former political wing of the Irish Republican Army. It is now a successful political party hoping to win more seats in the Northern Ireland Parliament next year. Today’s marches celebrate the victory of the Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II in 1690. Tradition says that fires were lit to welcome William. Again, Adam Love, who is only 27 years old.

LOVE: it is about time the Protestants rose up and fought for ourselves because no one will fight for us.

LANGFITT: Scott Williamson is the leader of the marching gang.

When you make these marches …

SCOTT WILLIAMSON: Yes.

LANGFITT: … What is the meaning behind it? What is the message?

WILLIAMSON: That we are still here. We are not gone.

LANGFITT: Still here, they have not disappeared and are still loyal to the UK, but feeling increasingly isolated in a province once protested by Protestants. One reason is Brexit. Despite promises by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brexit led to the creation of an internal customs border separating Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. Many loyalists believe that Johnson sold them. Williamson is a truck driver and he now faces new delays as he transports food back to the new customs border.

WILLIAMSON: You have to sit for an hour or so at customs checking your papers.

LANGFITT: How does it feel to have to cross a customs border in your own country?

WILLIAMSON: Angry.

LANGFITT: Protestants who want to stay part of the UK and Catholics who want to reunite with the Republic of Ireland fought for this country for decades. The conflict, which saw no kidnappings, shootings and bombings, was called Troubles. It cost more than 3,600 lives and damaged generations. Today, many Protestants fear the province is heading for a referendum, which will lead to reunification with Ireland, the thing they fought against. So I asked Adam Love.

Are you worried if the violence will go ahead?

LOVE: If things continue as they are, you can expect violence in any area, really. Anyone can expect violence because nothing has been done about it. We are abandoned. They have hung us to dry.

LANGFITT: Protestant leaders say the marches and most of the fires are just community celebrations, but some loyalists use fires to burn Irish flags as well as posters of Sinn Fein politicians. This year, the faithful built a fire pit in front of a predominantly Catholic neighborhood. Most politicians see it as provocative, especially coming just three months after the worst riots here in years, caused in part by the new frontier. John Finucane is a member of the British Parliament with Sinn Fein.

JOHN FINUCANE: It becomes less of a celebration and more of a representation of hatred, sectarianism, racism, the very presence and perpetuation of a supremacist-type message.

LANGFITT: Sinn Fein politicians say they are not trying to take anything from Protestants, but only want a stable and equal society. The Good Friday Agreement brought peace here in 1998, but divisions remain. Iain Carlisle runs the Grand Orange Lodge, a Protestant fraternal organization.

IAIN CARLISLE: The killing stopped, but it does not mean the war stopped. There is a cultural war. There is a revisionist war. And this war, I think, for us, is very real.

(Battery sound)

LANGFITT: The marching band is now arriving at a blaze. Magnificent made of stacked wooden pallets more than a hundred feet high. At the top, ready to burn, is not just an Irish flag, but a Palestinian flag. Some Irish Republicans carry the Palestinian flag because they relate to the Palestinian cause and see Protestants as an occupying population. Some loyal Protestants see themselves surrounded by Irish Republicans and in return carry the Israeli flag. More than a thousand people gather around the wooden tower.

There is a boy walking along a ledge in the middle of the road to the fire tower. He has a giant, plastic box full of heating oil, and is pouring it forward. Like a waterfall.

(Cheers)

LANGFITT: As this last guy came down from the arrow of fire, people were chanting UVF, which is the Ulster Volunteer Force, a paramilitary force that fought in Trouble. All right, they’re getting torches. They are enlightening. Right now, the fire department is being hit by buildings with fire-resistant, white fire retardant – it almost looks like snow – because it will heat up so much that they do not want the buildings to burn.

(Cheers)

LANGFITT: Oh, my God. There he goes. It just fell.

The fiery pirate was overthrown, sending people rushing to move their cars to prevent their burning. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Scenes like this are a disturbing reminder of the power of national identity in Northern Ireland, where the vast majority want lasting peace. But Dominic Bryan, a professor of anthropology at Queen’s University in Belfast, has a more optimistic outlook.

DOMINIC BRYAN: You often hear people talking about us turning to Problems. In the coming weeks, you may see buses burning. You can see that things are happening. And I would like to knock it on the head. We are not going back to that conflict. Why are we not returning to that conflict? Because we are another society.

(Voice of music)

LANGFITT: Despite such manifestations of Protestant nationalism, most people here no longer identify with the sectarian battles of the past. And many think a vote to join the Republic of Ireland is inevitable. Navigation will be the greatest test of peacekeeping.

Frank Langfitt, NPR News, Portadown, Northern Ireland.

(God’s voice is an “astonishing distance” of an astronaut)

Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.