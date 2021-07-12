Korea Baseball Organization suspends season due to COVID outbreak





One of the few sports leagues to play and host fansat the start of the pandemic is now suspending their season amid a COVID-19 outbreak. KoreaBaseball, South Korea’s best baseball league, will suspend their season, effectively immediately. The decision from the league came at the urgent afteran meeting with the team CEO on Monday. This is the first time the league will stop playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Major League Baseball was dealing with delays at the start of their 2020 season, KBO often appeared on ESPN in replacement. As of Monday, a total of five players have tested positive for the virus between the two teams, NC Dinos and Doosan Bears. Their games were canceled over the weekend as over 60% of players and coaches from both teams are now on quarantine protocols. There was no game scheduled for Monday, which means the season suspension will start on Tuesday and pass on Sunday, which was scheduled to be the end of the first half of the season. The league is scheduled to be on an Olympic break until August 9, with the second half of the season starting the next day. The suspension of KBOs in South Korea is facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began last year. The country reported 1,378 positive cases on Saturday, which was a record high. On Monday, 1,110 new cases reported. Officials said Friday that group infections could result in daily infections reaching over 2,000 by the end of July. In the capital Seoul, which accounts for most of the positive cases, all night events and businesses should be closed, with places like gyms having stronger restrictions. Teams in cities and provinces that had been placed under stricter instructions were set to play games in front of no spectators. The league said all matches that were canceled next week will be played at the end of their regular season in early October. Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter:@jord_mendoza.

