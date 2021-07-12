International
France mandates Covid health permit for restaurants and cafes France
Anyone entering a restaurant, cafe, mall, hospital or taking a long-distance train to France will have to show a special Covid health permit from August, Emmanuel Macron announced, as France tightens restrictions to restrain the Delta variant.
The same Covid health permit which indicates that a person has been vaccinated or has taken a new negative Covid test will be similarly required for anyone over the age of 12 to enter a cinema, theater, museum, theme park or center cultural since July 21, the president said, in an effort to put more pressure on the French to get vaccines.
You have realized that vaccination is not immediately mandatory for everyone, but it would extend the maximum of your health leave, in order to push a maximum of you to go and get vaccinated, the president told the nation.
Macron also announced mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for healthcare workers and retirement homes. Vaccine checks for those workers will begin in September, with a risk of sanctions or fines for non-compliance. Mandatory vaccines also apply to all volunteers or staff in contact with elderly or vulnerable people in their homes, including in-home care.
“Our country is facing an increasing epidemic throughout our territory, in mainland France and abroad,” Macron said at the start of the televised address. The situation is under control, but if we do not act now, the number of cases will increase significantly and lead to an increase in hospitalizations, he said.
France has vaccinated 40% of its population and vaccines are widely available to anyone aged 12 and over. Macron said doses were available and called on the French to do their civic duty to take a hit that would be recognized with more freedom while the government would impose restrictions on non-vaccinated than on everyone, he said.
Following Macrons’s speech, French medical reservation site Doctolib reported a crowd of people seeking appointments for vaccines.
From the fall, Covid-19 tests, which have been free so far, will have to be paid for, except with a doctor’s prescription. This is to encourage vaccination rather than multiple tests, Macron said.
The Macrons’ announcements represent a change of direction for the government after months of phasing out restrictions.
The French government and health advisers were concerned about the speed with which the Delta variant is spreading. The Minister of Health, Olivier Veran, has called the Delta variant the new enemy because it is much more contagious than the previous types. The number of new cases in France has risen to around 4,200 a day, according to the latest official figures, although the number of deaths at four hospitals in the last 24 hours is low. About 7,000 people are in hospital with Covid in France.
The measures also highlight the different strategies followed in most European countries compared to Britain, where the government announced on Monday that it would move forward with Freedom Day next week by removing most pandemic curbs in England.
Italy has made coronavirus vaccines mandatory for health workers and pharmacists. In Denmark, restaurants and public events require a digital permit indicating that the holder has been fully vaccinated or has had a recent negative test. Some German states require the same for restaurants.
Centrist Macron, who is expected to run for re-election next spring, also used the televised speech to try to shift his image from the health crisis manager back to that of the reformer he had promised to be before Covid. He said he intended to move forward with his planned welfare state adjustment in France, vowing that his proposed reform of the unemployment benefit system which has angered unions would move forward by October. One always has to earn more work than stay at home, which is currently not always the case, he said.
Macron also said his proposed review of the complex pension system, which was stalled at the start of the Covid blockades in 2020, was still under discussion and could be put into action when the health situation allows.
