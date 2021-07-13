Reflections on Haiti bring different perspectives on the crisis | FIU News

Garry Pierre-Pierre was sleeping at his home in New York when he received a phone call from a reporter in Haiti that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had been assassinated.

“It took me a minute to process the information because I did not see what was coming,” said Pierre-Pierre, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who founded the Haitian Times after leaving the New York Times in 1999. “We know Haiti is a very volatile country, but we have not killed a sitting president since 1915.”

Pierre-Pierre, who joined the FIU faculty and members of the Haitian community for a talk on Haiti last week, said there were still many questions to answer.

“The assassination of a sitting president is not a small thing,” he said. “This is a defining moment for us, for Haiti.”

As the world watches the unrest unfold, organizers of Reflections on Haiti at the FIU said it was important to provide a more nuanced perspective on the situation than what can be seen on cable news.

“We are looking forward to a conversation that will help add layers to what has been in the news and the typical knee confusion reaction in the US and elsewhere in Haiti,” said Chantalle Verna, an associate professor of history. and international relations at the FIU which moderated the event. “There are a lot of misconceptions about Haiti that are really counterproductive.”

Although unexpected, the killing was not entirely shocking given the recent events, said Nadève Ménard, professor of literature at Haiti State University and a visiting researcher of Haiti Studies at FIU’s Kimberly Green American Latin and Caribbean Center (LACC).

“We have seen unprecedented events, armed gangs roaming the streets, waves of kidnappings and killings, for weeks, months and years now,” said Ménard, who is based in Haiti. “From the perspective of someone who is living in Haiti and living through it all, it seems like this was what we were headed for.”

She warned that it was important not to dismiss Haiti as a violent nation or the Haitians as more violent than others.

“I do not think we can claim that Haitians have some kind of privileged relationship with violence or that a cycle of violence is in itself or exclusively Haiti,” she explained. There are many individuals and organizations in Haiti who are working hard towards a better future, she added.

“We have seen solidarity movements in recent years and marches where young people are getting involved, and I find it encouraging,” she said. “People are not indifferent to violence. This is how we do not want to live. ”

The event was the first in a series of events in Haiti being introduced by LACC as part of its Science of Excellence Program and co-sponsored by the Dorothea Green Lecture Series at the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs

“When this tragic news broke, I knew we had a special obligation to go beyond the shocking headlines and address this key moment responsibly, with a level of empathy and respect owed to Haitians across the globe,” said Liesl Picard. associate director LACC. “The best way to do this was to work closely with our Haitian colleagues, amplify their voices and share their informed and diverse perspectives. We need to hear from Haiti about Haiti. I hope many others follow suit. “

Resisting rampant speculation and misinformation on social media is also important, said Constantin Chèry, a freelance journalist and assistant principal at Miami Dade County Public Schools.

“There are so many questions to answer and there is a lot of shock for everyone,” he said. “It’s an international crisis and we have to get to the end of what happened.”

Calls for international intervention – including from the United States – should be considered carefully, the panelists noted. Any external intervention must be coordinated with field organizations in Haiti to be effective.

In the end, the Haitians have to decide what is best for Haiti, they said.

“It depends on us,” Pierre-Pierre said. “I’m tired of having these intellectual conversations about what we want Haiti to be. “Let’s roll up our sleeves and move on.”

Luis Guillermo Solis, former Costa Rican president and interim director of the LACC, said he was “touched and touched” by the testimony given during the event.

“These observers enriched a discussion that could not be successful without a leadership role and the active participation of key representatives from Haiti society at large,” he said.