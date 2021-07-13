Tampa International stores are hiring for 150 positions

TAMPA Tampa International Airport restaurants and shops are hiring on Tuesday for 150 positions to help the airport handle growing passengers. Will hire cashiers, bartenders, chefs and management positions.

Importers It is very important that we increase staffing levels across the airport to provide our guests with the level of customer service they can expect at (Tampa International), said Laurie Noyes, Vice President of Concessions and Commercial Parking at the Airport .

Passengers at Tampa International fell during the pandemic to a minimum of 86,000 in April 2020 when ground travel stopped. This May, the latest available data, 1.7 million people came through Tampa International and the airport said a few days recently had beaten the average number of passengers who registered the pre-pandemic.

According to Tampa International, qualified candidates at her hiring event on Tuesday will be hired on the spot. Some employers are offering subscription bonuses and memberships to streaming services, for example, to lure candidates.

Among the places to eat are Chick-fil-A, illy Caffe, Potbelly Sandwich, Bay Coffee & Tea, Starbucks, Hard Rock Cafe, Ulele, Panda Express, Four Green Fields, Goody Goody and Duckys Sports. For positions in these, payment ranges from $ 10.25 per hour to $ 19 per hour depending on the position, while bartenders start at $ 5.82 per hour plus tips.

Several retailers are also hiring, including NewsLink, Stellar Bay Newsstands and HudsonGroup / World Duty Free. Pay for these positions ranges from $ 10.50 per hour to $ 20 per hour.

A complete list of positions and salary limits can be found here.

The event will be held from 9am to 1pm on Level 3 between the lobbies of the Airside E and Airside F. Parking in the short-term garage will be appreciated. For those available later in the day, there is a virtual employment event from 1pm to 4pm Interested candidates can register here.