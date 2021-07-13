The Navy denies that Chinese forces pursued the destroyer during the FONOP





The U.S. Navy has denied China claims that its military pursued an American warship from the South China Sea. The statement from the navy comes after one of its guided missile destroyers conducted a freedom navigation operation in the South China Sea on Monday. The Peoples Liberation Army claimed that it expelled the USS Benfold (DDG-65), according to a Reuters report. [Peoples Republic of China]The statement about this mission is false. USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued to conduct normal operations in international waters, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a press release. The operation reflects our commitment to uphold the freedom of navigation and lawful uses of the sea as a matter of principle. The United States will continue to fly, navigate, and operate wherever international law permits, such as the USS Benfold did here Nothing PRC says otherwise will not bother us. China’s claim came afterBenfoldsailed near the Paracel Islands. China, Vietnam and Taiwan have numerous claims to the islands. Beijing claims a territorial right right around Paracels, seeing the seas between the island chain as Chinese territory, not international waters. The US has tested the basic claim several times in the past. The PLA (N) statement is the latest in a long line of PRC actions to misinterpret legitimate U.S. naval operations and assert its excessive and illegal maritime claims at the expense of its Southeast Asia neighbors at sea. of South China, 7th Fleet Release reads The PRC conduct contrasts with the United States’ adherence to international law and our vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. All nations, large and small, must be confident in their sovereignty, free from obligation, and able to pursue economic growth in accordance with internationally accepted rules and norms. The Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized FONOP during a press conference on Monday. China will continue to resolutely defend its sovereignty, rights, interests and security in accordance with the law, resolutely defend friendly, cooperative relations with the countries of the region, and resolutely defend peace and stability in the South China Sea, he said. Zhao Lijian, China’s foreign ministry spokesman, according to a transcript of the press conference. The U.S. Navy denied a similar Chinese claim to the military Maywhen Chinas said it pursued another destroyer from the South China Sea. USSCurtis Wilbur (DDG-54) had also conducted a FONOP near the Paracel Islands. The PLAs’ statement regarding this mission is false. USS Curtis Wilbur was not expelled from any territory of the nations. USSCurtis Wilbur carried out this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued to conduct normal operations in international waters, said the 7th Fleet at the time. Similar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.usni.org/2021/07/12/navy-denies-chinese-forces-chased-away-destroyer-during-fonop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos