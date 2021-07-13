Top 10 world news: Euro 2020 after effect, Sydney Covid crisis and more, World News





After a successful space trip, Richard Branson has encouraged young people to achieve their dreams and aim for the stars, literally. Meanwhile, on Earth, countries are still dealing with the widespread spread of coronavirus pandemic. Australian Sydney reported a record 45 percent increase in cases Monday, a day after it recorded its first Covid-related death. In the UK, however, people were more concerned about losing history Euro 2020 final against Italy, which also saw an increase in racial abuse in the country. Click on titles to read more The Taliban surround Ghazni amid fighting with Afghan troops The Taliban have made rapid progress in the northern areas in the past month as US troops withdrew from the country and handed over vital installations to Afghan troops. A day after Covid’s first death, Sydney now reports record cases of coronavirus The Australian city reported 112 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, marking a 45 percent increase from the previous day’s numbers. Russia warns against ‘outside interference’ in Cuban protests The Cuban capital, Havana, was rocked by protests that saw citizens demanding food, vaccines and more. The city has not been able to control the coronavirus within its borders. South Africa: Military determined to quell violence by Zuma supporters The soldiers will also be stationed in Johannesburg, South Africa’s commercial hub which is witnessing widespread violence. From Royalty footballers, English players find support against racial abuse Social media and the news world is filled with expressions of hatred especially directed at the players of color on the English team who missed their penalty kicks in the globally watched final on Sunday. Thailand to mix AstraZeneca, China’s Sinovac vaccine to build ‘immunity’ Thailand is reportedly experiencing a third wave of the coronavirus as authorities announced last week that medical staff who had received two doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine would now receive booster pictures of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Very graphic: Australia ads for Covid vaccination paid off To warn citizens against a potentially deadly outbreak, the Australian government has launched a new advertising campaign that encourages people to stay vigilant and arm themselves against the coronavirus by getting vaccinated and staying home. Influenza vaccines can protect you from some of the serious problems caused by Covid: Study According to a new study, people who are vaccinated against the flu are less likely to be admitted to ICUs and emergency rooms and are also protected against some of the problems caused by the coronavirus. Richard Branson leaves a message for young people after space travel Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, became the owner and passenger of the first commercial space flight after completing a successful space in the outside world over the weekend. ‘Get away’ from the US warship from the South China Sea, China claims Amid tensions in the South China Sea, Secretary of State Antony Blinken hit China saying it continues to ‘force’ and ‘intimidate’ Southeast Asia’s coastal states.

