Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says MIC reservations are protected from games by the worlds

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says defenses are in place so people can not play the MIQ reservation system. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says MIQ reservations are protected from inclusion in an automated way by bots and scripts.

And it does not seem to be seeking a system review, but simply asking people to use it properly.

Her comments follow the outrage of some disappointed travelers who have not been able to book any of the 2000 MIQ spots for November, which were hastily included.

Websites now offer up to $ 2415 to use bots and scripts to quickly capture a MIQ room, while a person with smart technology is now voluntarily helping people book MIQ rooms with the help of a script that partially automates the process.

“People trying to go home to be with their cancer-stricken father, their mad mother. What am I going to do? I can’t help these people,” said the man, who did not want to be named. to be used, told RNZ.

Kiwi mother Jill Thompson said her two daughters in England wanted to come home “but that will not happen at least this year”.

“Ordinary kiwis are seeing that there are 2000 spaces available, but when they try to reserve, there is nothing.

“Does the government know the system is being used to make a lot of money?”

But Ardern said protections were available to give integrity to the MIQ booking system.

“We have set up processes to stop any automated way of being able to make that reservation.

Similar articles

“We see no evidence that bots are able to make bookings. You can not automate the booking process. The individual still has to go and make the booking himself, provide his details and be physically part of the process. of the reservation. “

Asked if the system was being exploited, she said: “I would encourage people to simply, you know, have access to that booking system in a way that is fair, but we have set up protections to try and stop people. who play it in any way. “

MIQ spots are now booked until the end of November, with many overseas Kiwis disappointed in losing. Photo / William Terite

There was now an “overloaded period” for MIQ countries, she said.

“A few months ago, we had space. We continue to beg New Zealand to pay attention to those times when we reduced demand.

“We bought at 150,000 [people via MIQ] – four times the amount per capita that Australia is now beginning to bring. “But there are limitations to what we can do.”

‘Beware of leaflets’

Ardern said she believed taxpayers would understand getting the file for the 1,000 MIQ rooms in the next two weeks for people flying in mercy from New South Wales – despite advice from the Department of Business, Innovation and Employment to pay for themselves.

A MIQ spokesman also said in April: “If there is a resurgence of Covid-19 passengers without quarantine in Australia they are required to go to MIQ when they return to New Zealand, they will be required to pay for their stay . “

But Ardern said the message from the Government was clear from the start.

“When we announced [transtasman bubble] pause, the Cabinet had already made the decision that if we were ever in a position where we, as the Government, would ask people who were in Australia to go to quarantine facilities, we would not ask them to pay. “

That was because there was a “do not travel” message to Kiwis about any other part of the world, she said, and if they were to travel, they would have to pay for FRIENDS when they returned.

“If there was a situation where we have circumstances like New South Wales, and we as a government decided that people should be quarantined, travelers would not know when to leave, nor could they have factored in. it necessarily inside. “

Ardern said the “Caution Sheet” warning was primarily about people being stranded in Australia for a while, and that pre-departure evidence and an MIQ attitude on return may be required.

The cost of accommodating returning passengers from NSW to MIQ was still unclear, she said – but there were 1,000 rooms for the first two weeks and normal costs are $ 3,100 for the first or single person in the room, plus $ 950 for each extra adult and $ 475 for each additional child sharing that room.