Iranian astronomers fear their ambitious observatory could become a Third World telescope | science

For Sepehr Arbabi, last week’s inauguration ceremony of the Iranian National Observatory (INO) on a mountain peak in central Iran should have been a proud moment. The astrophysicist spent 13 years overcoming obstacles to help place the world-class optical telescope on a sound technical footing, including receiving his primary reflection from Germany. I felt that this was like my child, my child, says Arbabi, who left the project 5 years ago and is now at the University of Wrzburg.

But Arbabi and some colleagues fear that dark project management and a change in the political leadership of nations pose threats to $ 30 million in the biggest science project Iran has undertaken. It feels like your child is drowning in front of you and you can not help, says Arbabi. Others say Iranian astronomers should have a chance to review changes to the telescope model and how it might affect scientific objectives, as well as clarify who will have access to the telescope.

Many agree that the inauguration was premature, as the Astronomical Society of Iran (ASI) stated in a statement. This is because INO has not yet installed two main parts of the telescope: its 3.4-meter primary mirror and its rotary adapter, a sensor-filled component that tracks stars and sharpens images. Astronomers cannot begin the process of commissioning and calibrating the telescope several months until those elements are in place, which means that the first light is unlikely to happen any more quickly by 2023.

Iranian astronomers envisioned INO as their ticket back to a world stage where they dominated 1 millennium ago, when Europe was in its dark era and Persia was an astronomical powerhouse. For example, in the 10th century AD Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi first recorded the existence of the Andromeda galaxy in his famous book of stars, and shortly afterwards the polymath Abu Rayhan al-Biruni invented a method new for determining the radius of the Earth.

In the early 2000s, Reza Mansouri, a theoretical astrophysicist at Sharif University of Technology and the Institute for Basic Science Research (IPM) in Tehran, led the charge of building the observatory. He brought Arbabi as a project engineer in 2004, enticing him to give up a plumbing job with Airbus in Germany to take up the position.

The site chosen for INO, Mount Gargash 3600 meters in central Iran near the city of Kashan, has minimal atmospheric turbulence and frequent cloudless nights. It is extremely favorable for astronomy, says Arne Ardeberg, an astronomer at Lund University who has estimated the locations of telescopes around the world and visited Gargash in the late 2000s. He helped convince Iranian astronomers that the top of the mountain, difficult to reach at that time, was the best place for INO, says Mansuri.

Arbabi, meanwhile, was tasked with securing 1.95 million insights from Germany, which sought to navigate a bureaucratic maze of international sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program. But home politics interrupted his term at the observatory. Despite his success in overseeing the technical aspects of INO, Arbabi says he was always treated like a foreigner. IPM fired Mansouri from the INOs directorate in 2016 and Arbabis’ contract was not renewed shortly afterwards.

Mansuri worries that recent design changes may have hampered INO. Although he no longer has access to the INO documentation, he claims that based on the photos of the facility, management has drastically changed the original model at the cost of image quality. For example, he says, the mirror will not sit high enough above the ground to minimize thermal fluctuations and the closure does not have the ventilation windows needed to reduce turbulence. He fears Iran will end up with a Third World telescope instead of a world-class one. The current director of INO, IPM astrophysicist Habib Khosroshahi, did not respond to requests for comment.

Another concern is how Iran’s change of government will affect the prospects of INOs. The current Vice President of Irans for Science and Technology, Sorena Sattari, has supported INO and spoke at the inauguration. Khosroshahi marked in Natural astronomy in 2018 that observations made by INO would be available to the international community. But President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative jurist who will take power next month, has not yet articulated his scientific priorities; his inclinations towards foreign cooperation and basic research are unknown.

Some Iranian astronomers remain optimistic. In addition to having thin observation conditions, the INO would fill a geographical gap in the world-class telescope although the long delay in commissioning the INO means it will compete with an optical telescope of similar size under construction in Turkey. . Still, INO has great potential to do research on many types of frontiers, says astronomer Moein Mosleh, director of the Biruni Observatory in Shiraz, Iran, who is not affiliated with INO. Plans call for the telescope to be used to investigate the formation of galaxies and to search for exoplanets and train it in transient sources such as gamma-ray bursts in an attempt to determine their locations.

Mosleh, who is also president of ASI, says the company intends to gather soon with the INO team to explore how to include a wider cross section of Iran’s astronomical community. From his point of view, he says, INO is making very good progress in technical aspects. But defining observation projects and involving astronomers inside and outside Iran is also very important.