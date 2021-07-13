Summary of global news: July 712, 2021

In this week a global legislative review, the Federal Court of Canada sided with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner in an investigation into allegations of violations of the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Protection Act against Google. Israeli law enforcement supported a bill to allow face recognition technology in public spaces. In the US, Colorado formally passed the Colorado Privacy Act, New York City biometric data protection law went into effect, and a proposal was introduced to ban the use of face recognition technology and biometrics in public housing. funded by the federation.

LATEST NEWS

Of Brazil the data protection authority, the Autoridade Nacional de Proteo de Dados, issued an ordinance introducing its regulatory process across units.

More

Federal Court e Canada stood by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada for the right of an individual to be forgotten and an investigation into alleged violations of the Personal Information Protection Act and Electronic Documents against Google.

More

Reports Haaretz Israelite law enforcement threw its support behind a law that would allow face recognition technology in public spaces. The bill would enable face-to-face matching with a police database and data sharing between agencies.

More

ICYMI

IN SH.BA, Colorado formally passed the Colorado Privacy Act, becoming the third U.S. state to enact comprehensive privacy legislation. Westin IAPP Research Member Sarah Rippy breaks down newly cut legislation, including a look at the area of ​​law, exclusions and consumer rights it gives citizens.

More

On July 9, New York The city law on biometric data protection came into force, requiring certain businesses to post official notices if they collect biometric data and prohibiting them from using such data for transaction purposes. Thompson Hine Partner Steven Stransky, CIPP / G, CIPP / US, takes a look at the details of the new biometric law.

More

The IAPP created a chart comparing comprehensive data privacy laws in California, Virginia, and Colorado, providing a summary of the requirements of each law and highlighting their similarities and differences.

More

APPLICATION

During its last plenary session, Europeans The Data Protection Board adopted guidelines on codes of conduct to be used as a tool to facilitate data transfer.

More

Of Italy DA, Garante, published its 2020 Activity Report, covering how the agency handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as its issue involving TikTok.

More

Hollande ‘ DA, the Persoonsgegevens Authority, fined the Employee Insurance Agency 450,000 euros for insufficient safeguards for the agency’s messaging platform.

More

uk The Office of the Information Commissioner issued a fine of GB 25,000 for UK-based charity Mermaids for a breach of email-related data.

More

uk The Office of the Information Commissioner also published its annual report for 2020-2021. Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said the ICO’s response to last year’s challenges produced “what I believe is the most important office work of this office”.

More

Politico reports Chief of Staff to SH.BA Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan ordered the agency staff to cancel their public appearances as the agency with insufficient resources faces an all-in-one deck moment.

More

ASIA-PACIFIC

The New Zealand government implemented a legislative framework giving citizens a new right to consumer data. Citizens will have the ability to share their data with third parties through standardized data formats and interfaces.

More

Europe

IN Germany, The Schleswig-Holstein Regional High Court ruled that an account holder in a private credit bureau has the right to be deleted under Article 17 of the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

More

uk the government published its “Digital Adjustment Plan,” which describes how the country will govern technology.

More

LATIN AMERICA

Of Brazil The Chamber of Deputies approved the rules of urgency for a bill that establishes principles on the use of artificial intelligence.

More

SH.BA

SH.BA Rep. Yvette Clarke, DN.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., reintroduced “No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act 2021.” The proposed bill would ban the use of facial recognition and biometric technology in “the most federally funded public housing” and would require the Department of Housing and Urban Development to submit a report to Congress on the impact of technology on the sector. of public housing and its tenants.

More

literature,

Of France DA, the national commission of linformatique et des liberts, offered its opinion on the European Commission’s proposal for the regulation of artificial intelligence, calling for clarification on what is allowed in the framework and seeking clarity on how the regulation interacts with the EU GDPR .

More