International Field News: Europe





This week, we focus on Spain, Europe’s sixth largest economy and fourth largest within the EU. Famous as a tourist destination, it also has a sound industrial base. Railway rolling stock and equipment, automobiles, energy and manufacturing in general are the leading sectors for Spain’s industry and manufacturing. The Production Purchasing Managers (PMI) index is over 60. Although domestically produced machine tools are available, many sectors are served mainly by imports creating opportunities for foreign suppliers. Elsewhere, there is good news from the European aerospace and automotive sectors. For more industry intelligence and other news, read further. The European Union’s fourth largest economy (sixth in Europe overall), Spain, with a nominal GDP of about $ 1.5 trillion, was particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The recovery has been slow, with GDP Q1 worse than in 2020. However, the forecast for the year is for 5% growth, and industrial production on Mars grew to almost 13% YOY, at an even better rate in Q2. Production PMI is at 60.4 healthy. Of course, rescuing COVID has its price an increase in the ratio of government debt to GDP to almost 120% by 2020. The country’s main winner is tourism, backed by manufacturing, food production and the fashion industry. Before the pandemic, Spain was the second largest tourist destination in the world. Second after tourism, production accounts for 11% of GDP (even without automobiles, which is special), and includes vehicles and railway equipment, shipbuilding, textile machinery, energy and chemical industries. Spain has over 1,800 miles of high-speed rail and thousands of miles of standard rail. The production of rolling stock and railway equipment represents close to $ 2 billion a year. This sector continues to expand and modernize, offering opportunities to foreign suppliers of production technology. Alstom, the French multinational manufacturer of rolling stock, will have hydrogen trains in Spain in less than three years. Alstom already has a hydrogen model operating in Germany and Austria, known as the Coradia iLint. To this end, Alstom is making major investments in its Barcelona plant. In 2020, the Spanish multinational energy company Iberdrola completed the first green electrolytic hydrogen project in Europe. Located in Ciudad Real, the lithium-ion battery storage photovoltaic plant has a capacity of 20 megawatt-hours. It has dramatically reduced the natural gas demand of the large nearby Fertiberia ammonia plant and has become a testing ground for large-scale green ammonia generation. Spain is the second largest nation in Europe producing cars after Germany, with the automotive sector accounting for 10% of its economy. With the departure of ICE cars to EV, Spain is using billions of euros in EU pandemic aid funds and its own stimulus money to attract new battery and electric vehicle plants. The transition to EV represents the greatest transformation of technology in a century. Spain is now negotiating with Ford, Daimler, Renault and Volkswagen to invest further in Spanish factories. In general, Spain is an exporting country. About 50% of exports are made by multinational foreign companies located in Spain. U.S. investors hold significant stakes in some of Spain’s largest companies, particularly automobiles, chemicals and industrial machinery. This increases access to opportunities for manufacturing technology suppliers in the US. Elsewhere in Europe, decarbonisation, R&D and post-pandemic recovery were at the top of the agenda of many industry-wide table sessions. French aerospace company Safran was visibly active with new projects and co-hosted the 8th Paris Air Forum on 21 June (virtual) where numerous airspace opportunities and future strategies were presented. In automotive, the European Automotive R&D Council (EUCAR) is forming partnerships to advance technologies and solutions for zero-emission road transport (2ZERO). All major European-based vehicle manufacturers are participating but also Toyota, Honda, Huyndai, Ford, Stellantis (Chrysler) and the EU Commission. In Europe, hybrid electric powers are gaining ground with segment B at the lowest market price. Toyota is producing them in their French and Czech factories this year, and starting in 2022, most Yaris models will have a hybrid electric transmission. Toyota Yaris is no. 1 on sale in many European countries. In order to address microchip shortages and supply chain dependence on just a few Asian suppliers, Europe, like most of the world, is working hard to create domestic production. Infineon Technologies will start production this summer in Villach, Austria, and already has an operational plant in Dresden, Germany. Robert Bosch is set to open a plant in Dresden and another near Stuttgart also this summer. For more information, please contact Hubert Sawicki at [email protected] .

