The Tokyo Olympics, a year behind the pandemic, are taking place next week at a time when the worldwide Covid-19 crisis is far from over and in a country where many fear the climb they have managed to hold largely away will be lit by a sudden influx of foreigners.

But these will not be the first Olympics to be followed by a deadly virus.

More than a century ago, 2,626 athletes from 29 nations landed in Antwerp, Belgium, in August 1920 to compete in the Summer Olympics just months after the Spanish Flu had run its course.

From February 1918 to April 1920, over a third of the world’s population caught the Spanish flu and 20 million to 50 million people died. This is far more than in the current pandemic, which has so far resulted in 185 million cases and about 4 million deaths worldwide.

The main concern in 1920, however, was not whether it was safe to hold the Olympics in the shadow of a plague. It was whether the Belgians, whose country was still a disaster two years after the end of World War I, had the means to successfully organize the Games.

An international farce was how Sir Eyre Crowe, the UK Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, praised the upcoming Antwerp Olympics and recommended that Britain have nothing to do with them.

Games in Antwerp continued even though he did not yet have the vaccine against Spanish flu, and although that virus was particularly dangerous for young people, unlike Covid-19, which poses a greater risk to the elderly and sick.

Typically, a flu affects the youngest and most elderly, while in 1918, 20/30-year-olds also died in a shockingly high volume, Jim Harris, a history professor at Ohio State University and a period expert, wrote in an email. We did not have the capacity to see a virus under a microscope until the 1930s, so we were diagnosing based on symptoms.

But some of the precautionary measures that Conservative Republicans, in particular, have taken against during the current pandemic were put in place by public health officials battling the Spanish Flu.

Masks, social distancing were commonly used as major non-pharmaceutical interventions in 1918, Harris said.

A man wearing a mask walks past a Tokyo 2020 banner on the side of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Monday in Tokyo. Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

Back then we did not have the sophisticated disease surveillance systems we have today, said Dr. Anthony Santella, professor of health administration and politics at the University of New Haven.

We do now and the Tokyo Games are taking place during an active pandemic and will have some restrictions in place, such as banning spectators, Santella said. The Covid-19 pandemic is never over.

Santella is by far the only one in his fear that the Tokyo Games could turn into a Covid-19 overpopulation event.

One of the most prominent voices alarming about the Olympics has been Hitoshi Oshitani, a Japanese scientist who deserves to create the countries’ successful strategy to avoid the “Three Cs”: enclosed spaces, crowds and contact situations.

It is almost 100 percent impossible to have an Olympics with zero risk of spreading the infection in Japan and also in other countries after the Olympics, Oshitan told the Times of London.

Also, poll after poll of the Japanese people has shown lukewarm enthusiasm for the Olympics for fear of spreading Covid-19.

The Antwerp Games were intended to symbolize Europe’s recovery from World War I and Belgium was specially chosen because it had suffered so much.

If a gesture were ever required, at such a moment, what could have been better than the choice we are making of Antwerp, as the site of the Seventh Olympics? Baron Pierre de Coubertin, then president of the International Olympic Committee, said at the time. What other candidate can equal him?

The pigeons were released during the opening ceremony and the five-ring Olympic flag made its debut.

But two years after the ceasefire was declared, Europe was still not at peace. While the Olympic Games were taking place in Antwerp, newly independent Poland was repelling a Soviet occupation threatening to plunge the continent into another war.

Germany, whose plans to host the 1916 Olympics were canceled due to the war that erupted losing, was not invited to compete. Nor were its allies Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria and the Ottoman Empire. The Soviets also did not receive an invitation.

North Korea was the first country to announce that it was attending the Tokyo Olympics, but because of Covid-19 concerns rather than geopolitics.

The Tokyo Games, which officially start on July 23, will be held during a state of emergency and, as a result, there will be no fans in the stands watching the world’s best athletes compete for medals.

Charles (Charley) Paddock, second from right, USA wins the 100-meter final with his famous “flying finish” at the 1920 Summer Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium. Archives of Bettmann

Crowds were also scarce at the Antwerp Games, due to the relatively high cost of tickets and the lack of fan interest. In fact, the 1920 Olympics lost money and went bankrupt the Belgian Olympic Committee.

After the war, Belgium could barely feed its people, let alone the athletes arriving from abroad.

The food situation was similarly bleak, with athletes giving only a roll, coffee and a small sardine for breakfast, Australian historian Keith Rathbone wrote in an article about Conversation. They were forced to buy their own food.

Many of the athletes slept in the cot in military barracks. And the places where they competed were primitive.

Heated pools? Not in Antwerp. Swimmers raced in a canal and the water was so cold it had to be rescued as they suffered from hypothermia, Rathbone reported.

Still, International Olympic Committee on the eve of the Tokyo Games throw the competition in Antwerp as a gaming publication still known for its enduring contributions to sport, gender equality, unity and peace.

Today, once again, the world is facing uncertain and challenging times, IOC President Thomas Bach said last August. This time the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be a light at the end of this tunnel.

The 1920 Olympics were certainly a success for the American team, which amassed 95 medals, 41 of them gold.

swimmer Ethelda Bleibtrey won three of those golds, just a year after being arrested in a pool for him “nudity“after she went swimming without socks.