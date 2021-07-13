Nepal Supreme Court names Deuba as new prime minister, restores dissolved parliament





The move deals a major blow to Oli, who was unable to convene a majority in the House of Representatives and had sought to force a new election by dissolving parliament on May 22nd.

Oli’s move had sparked a new constitutional crisis in the Himalayan nation as it struggled to contain a coronavirus outbreak that saw overcrowded hospitals and depleted medical oxygen. He also marked his second attempt to dissolve parliament in recent months after an initial attempt in December 2020, following a split in his party, was overthrown by the Supreme Court in February.

After Nepal’s parliament was rebuilt, Oli lost a vote of confidence on May 10 and was removed from his position.

Before his rivals could make a claim however, he advised Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari to dissolve parliament, saying neither he nor opposition leader Deuba were able to muster a majority and form a government. re.

The opposition condemned the move and vowed to challenge it. On Monday, High Court official Debendra Dhakal said the court had ordered parliament to convene within seven days. He also ordered that Sher Bahadur Deuba, who has previously served four terms as prime minister, be reappointed as prime minister until 5pm local time on Tuesday. “The court has left no room for political maneuver by the outgoing prime minister,” said Bipin Adhikari, a constitutional expert and analyst. Deuba, 75, heads the central Nepali Congress party. He had tried to form a new government after Oli failed to garner a majority among lawmakers. Nearly two dozen rebels from Oli’s Unified Marxist-Leninist Communist (UML) party were expected to support Deuba at the time. “The court has saved democracy. Now five political parties will form a coalition government,” Deuba said. Oli was not immediately available for comment. His aide, Rajan Bhattarai, said the court ruling would be respected – but called it “a wrong political decision, which will have long-term implications for parliamentary democracy in our country”. Dozens of Oli’s supporters protested near the parliament building against the decision. Oli was elected in early 2018 as the head of an alliance with the Maoist Center, a group of former Maoist rebels, vowing to end corruption and bring economic development to one of the world’s poorest countries. But some allies accused him of undermining colleagues and ignoring party decisions in policy-making and key government appointments.

