Increasing percentage of Alberta COVID-19 cases has no known source

While the daily number of Alberta COVID-19 cases remains sluggish compared to the peak of the third wave, an increasing percentage of cases have no known source which experts say is likely to be related to the province’s reopening. .

According to provincial data, contact tracking could not determine the source of transmission for 39 percent of active cases (246 out of 624 active cases) and 40 percent of those identified last week (125 out of 312 cases between July 5 and 11). July)

Those numbers were passing in the low 30s in early June

Experts say growth is expected now that Alberta has lifted almost all of its restrictions.

“What can happen while reopening is that people just have so much contact,” said Carolyn Colijn, a professor of mathematics and infectious disease modeling at Simon Fraser University.

“Now that things are completely reopened and people visit different places, different workplaces, different social gatherings, of course this is a huge burden in trying to identify and call people who may have been exposed,” Colijn said.

More anonymous contacts

Craig Jenne, associate professor in the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, noted that the number of cases with an unknown source has dropped dramatically from the second wave at the end of last year when the system tracking Alberta contacts was broken.

In November, the number of active cases with unidentified source peaked at around 85 percent.

“Right now, the number of cases is small, which means that our contact trackers can be fully engaged,” he said.

“But the fact that four out of 10 cases are still untraceable really speaks to the method of transmission to the community, and that is a lot more anonymous contacts, which is to be expected.”

Alberta Health said contact tracking continues “all the time,” and throughout the pandemic at least 30 percent of cases have not been resolved.

“While there has been a slight increase reflected in online data on ‘unknown exposures’ recently, there is no indication that this is a long-term trend at this time,” a spokesman said in a statement sent by email to CBC News.

The data include cases where a public health investigation is still ongoing and the source of the exposure can be identified, he also warned.

“While health officials work hard to identify the source of exposure, this work is extremely complex and not always possible, especially if an individual visits many places,” the statement read.

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you is to be fully vaccinated with two doses.”

Jenne, meanwhile, said he believes improving upgrading to a contact tracking app that can identify and report anonymous contacts is the key to moving forward.

“Until we embrace them, we will continue to see outbreaks. We will continue to see potential restrictions in the future on certain communities or activities.”

Craig Jenne, associate professor in the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, says many more anonymous contacts are expected as more people are in society. (Jennifer Lee / CBC)

Given the resumption of inter-provincial travel, Jenne said the federal application which the Alberta government never approved, choosing to promote its Alberta application instead would be the best bet.

“We really need everyone to be on the same page with the borders opening, as people are moving freely through the provinces,” he said. “We want an app that tracks the risk of exposure wherever you are in the country.”

Increase in expected cases

Dr. Alex Wong, a regina-based infectious disease doctor, expects cases to start rising, driven by the more contagious delta variant, with regions experiencing lower vaccine intake being hit harder.

In principle, he said, the increased use of the federal app could help, but he believes most people in Alberta and Saskatchewan have already set their minds.

“We just have to accept the fact that there will be a degree of community spread and our public health people will manage those outbreaks as well as possible.”