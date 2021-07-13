Sudbury Health Unit makes COVID-19 vaccines on the street

Sudbury Public Health and the Greater Sudbury Districts and City have launched a COVID-19 vaccination bus, a mobile pop-up clinic that will deliver vaccines across the health region this summer.

The mobile clinic inside a GOVATrans converted bus will be able to serve about 30 people per hour. That’s estimated to be 240 people during an eight-hour clinic.

Public health nurse Karly McGibbon says the bus clinics will resemble the format from arena-based vaccination clinics, but on a smaller scale.

“It will go all summer and then from there, we will just re-evaluate what it needs. And I think as long as there is still a need for vaccines, then we are happy to continue it,” she says.

How does a mobile clinic work?

The bus will visit communities within the city of Greater Sudbury and the entire health district, with stops in the first two weeks planned for Foley, Manitoulin Island and Azilda, among other communities. A complete list is posted on the PHSD website under ‘mobile clinics’.

Mobile clinics serve patients on a walking basis, rather than requesting appointments. Both Canada-approved health vaccines are available and people 12 years of age and older are eligible to participate.

At each stop, patients will be registered and subjected to an outpatient COVID-19 examination. When space is available, eligible patients will enter through the back door of the bus and sit in one of 10 rooms along the interior walls.

Greater Sudbury City operations lead COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Melissa Roney, left, and public health nurse Karly McGibbon answer questions about the new COVID-19 vaccination mobile vehicle. (Warren Schlote / CBC)

A nurse will check with the patient and administer a dose of vaccine, and then the patient will spend the 15-minute waiting time in the cabin.

The transit bus is air-conditioned and internet-enabled, which means that health personnel will be able to upload patient data to the Ontario COVax vaccination database.

When finished, patients will receive an electronic or hard copy of their vaccination records. They will exit through the front door of the bus, keeping the patient flowing in one direction.

There are 10 vaccination booths along the lower floor part of the bus. Each patient will receive his or her stroke and spend his or her 15-minute waiting period in his or her cabin before receiving vaccination records. (Warren Schlote / CBC)

Cooperation between public health, city

Greater Sudbury has lent a bus and a driver to the clinic for the health unit. The city’s operations lead for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Melissa Roney, says the service is about reaching those who may not be able to attend mass clinics.

“We thought the mobile pop-up bus is an innovative way to bring the vaccine to clients in the community and in the district, and again, helping vaccination equality across our district,” she says.

Although the rear door of the bus does not have the ability to lower the braking level, as the front does, public health staff members say they will find solutions to accommodate those with mobility needs when they show up.

McGibbon says numbers at the city’s massive vaccination clinics have begun to decline as more people get vaccinated. Establishing mobile clinics will help to reach people who may not be able to easily access mass clinics.

The back of the bus will serve as the nurses ’work area. (Warren Schlote / CBC)

Health workers ready to answer questions from the public

McGibbon says part of the motivation behind the launch of mobile clinics is to help people learn about COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone with questions about vaccines is welcome to visit and talk to public health staff about the process.

“Being present, being in their communities, being available for questions, our hope is that people will come to us, you know, for valuable information. And if they are comfortable, then we will we wanted to immunize them, “she says

The transit bus has a special wrapper to identify it as a mobile vaccine clinic, which can invite passers-by to visit and learn more, Roney says.

Melissa Roney is assistant chief medical officer for Greater Sudbury City, and is also leading the operations side of the city’s vaccination efforts. (Warren Schlote / CBC)

PHSD says the operating costs for the mobile clinic would be comparable to pop-up clinics of a similar size. A spokesman said health unit partners, such as the town of Greater Sudbury, are helping to provide these clinics.

The first mobile vaccine clinic is in Cambrian Heights on July 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.