Rebel Fianna Fil supporter Marc MacSharry is actively seeking TD names to sign a no-confidence motion in Taoiseach Michel Martin.

r MacSharry has spent months trying to collect the names of 10 TDs to spark a buzz against Mr. Martin.

Sligo-Leitrim TD is understood to have told colleagues that he has come close to reaching the number of TD needed to cause a storm, but it is still a number of short names.

If he provides the names of the 10 TDs, a no-confidence motion must be held by secret ballot within five days. He is not expected to have enough names to make a no-confidence motion to be held before Dil leaves.

However, he is planning to step up efforts to gather names ahead of this week’s meeting of Fianna Phil’s parliamentary party.

Mr MacSharry previously backed Fianna Fil TD Jim OCallaghan to be the next party leader.

However, Mr OCallaghans’s decision to say he will not sign a no-confidence motion in the Taoiseach is understood to have angered Mr MacSharry who has reconsidered his support for Dublin Bay TD DD.

Jim may have played himself out of the game, but the game is certainly still ongoing, said a source close to Mr MacSharry.

Separately, a group of like-minded TDs of Fianna Fil are understood to be discussing the party strategy with the aim of increasing their public support following a series of poor performances in opinion polls.

The loose knit group of backbench TDs are not plotting a leadership level at the moment but are discussing how to revive the party.

It is not about plotting leadership change, but after a year if we are still in the polls that can be discussed, said a TD.

That comes as Taoiseach vowed to work with rebellious TD to get them back on board after a disastrous Dublin Bay South election spurred talks of a no-confidence motion against him.

Despite senior party figures yesterday privately criticizing his leadership approach as autocratic, Mr Martin said he would work with the backbench TD.

Taoiseach said his focus was on policy issues rather than the party’s internal noises over his leadership.

My focus as a Taoiseach and my focus as a party should be on the big issues facing the Irish people. The Irish people expect it from those in Government, he said.

I always work with my colleagues, I always engage with my colleagues, even those who obviously have different perspectives on me and who can criticize me.

I will engage with all my colleagues.

Taoiseach said as an experienced politician he understood the different perspectives of his party colleagues.

Fianna Fils the worst election defeat ever led to outrage among party members about the party’s future.

TD is expected to broadcast their grievances at a parliamentary party meeting tomorrow.

Offaly TD Barry Cowen is expected to request a special meeting where members can discuss the consequences of by-elections and what caused the party to receive less than 5 vote points.

There are also expected requests to see the details of the 2020 General Election review when Fianna Phil also under-performed. State Secretary Sen Fleming has been conducting this review for several months.

A Fianna Fil TD said Mr Martin would have to humbly tell for once when he is ripe by party members over the election result.

He needs to approach this in a more modest way than usual or it could escalate further than is needed at the moment, TD said.