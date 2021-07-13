Some die as construction crane collapses in British Columbia





OTTAWA Several people died when a construction crane collapsed Monday as it was being dismantled at the site of a 25-story downtown building project in Kelowna, British Columbia, police said. Videos and photos from the scene showed that the standing part of the crane, which had been used to build the dwelling tower, was still standing, but that the remnants of its boom had been scattered in several adjoining buildings. Authorities ordered the evacuation of buildings near the site and put the area under a state of emergency Monday evening. Inspector Adam MacIntosh, the action officer in charge of detaching the Royal Canadian Police in Kelowna, a popular tourist destination in the Okanagan Valley, said there were many confirmed fatalities, but he declined to say how many people had died information about them. Inspector MacIntosh told reporters the crane collapsed around 11 a.m., damaging a building near the office and leaving debris on the roof of a house for long-term care. The evacuation occurred as engineers began assessing the damage to the buildings and the durability of the rest of the crane.

In one press conference, Jonathan Friesen, chief executive of Mission Group, the real estate firm that develops the property, said about 100 people were working in the country at the time of the collapse. Mr Friesen said the victims were all employees of subcontractors, not his company. It does not matter who their employees were, he said. They were on our site and as a result of their work they lost their lives. Inspector MacIntosh said officers were investigating the disappearance of a person who was not part of the construction crew. Krista Roessing, a resident of Kelowna, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that she was driving through the country at the time of the crash. It looked like the crane was moving, but then I realized it was not moving in a way where it was working, it was falling, she said.

The collapse led to a power outage in several downtown buildings, including the Police Detachment. Because the collapse was an industrial accident, Inspector MacIntosh said, the investigation will be led by the provincial agency that secures the job and sets safety standards. Emmett Lindner contributed to the report.

