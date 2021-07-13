International
Spread of S.Korea COVID-19 vaccines grinds to a halt as new cases rise
- Reservations shot for 1.67 million people aged 55-59 waiting per week
- Govt website crashes, available supplies reserved now
- The pace of vaccination has slowed significantly in recent weeks due to shortages
- South Korea’s 1,000 COVID Daily Cases Highest for Day 7
Seoul, July 13 (Reuters) – The spread of COVID-19 vaccines from South Korea to people aged 55-59 has stumbled into a halt over a week after an increase in new cases sparked a rush for shots, booking available supplies and hitting the official government reserves website.
The ban on vaccination appointments for people in the age group over 50 came late Monday, the first day that inoculation reservations were opened for under-60s. It came after the daily infections, featuring the highly contagious Delta variant, came to 1,150, a seventh day in a row with more than 1,000 cases – the worst coronavirus outbreak in the country to date.
As South Korea is ahead of its vaccination target schedule, the pace has slowed significantly in recent weeks to about 30,000 doses per day from a peak of 850,000 earlier as it finalizes delivery schedules to start Moderna vaccinations (MRNA.O ) COVID-19 for people in their 50s. Read more
“Due to strong demand, 1.85 million doses of Moderna were fully booked and bookings for those who could not register will resume on July 19,” the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement on Tuesday. A total of about 3.52 million people in the 55-59 age group were eligible to register, leaving still 1.67 million to reserve shots.
Only about 11.6% of the country’s 52 million population have completed vaccination, including taking both shots for products requiring two doses, while 30.4% have received one dose, according to government data.
South Korea expects to receive at least another 9 million doses this month, but the government has not released the exact deadline, citing a non-disclosure agreement with vaccine manufacturers.
Health authorities tried to reassure the public on Tuesday that a sufficient supply of vaccines would be provided in August for the 55-59 age group who could not book on Monday and for other people in their 50s, a KDCA official said.
“We apologize deeply for failing to notify in advance of the possibility of early closure,” the official said.
‘SHOTE RACE’
Uncertainty over the supply of vaccines has led to a public outcry, with authorities facing accusations from media organizations and members of the public that they were severely unprepared for the vaccination campaign.
“The government has made it clear that the booking is open Monday, and some who were busy thought they would be safe to book the next day,” Chun Eun-mi, a respiratory disease specialist at Ewha University Medical Center, told Reuters. Womans in Seoul.
“Now they will have to compete for their shots and their turn will be delayed by at least a week,” Chun said.
1,150 new cases reported Monday came on the day South Korea implemented the toughest curbs it could impose on residents and businesses in Seoul. The census was below the record of 1,378, set last week.
A mass testing system has helped the country suffer lower death rates from COVID-19 than other countries developed so far without severe blockages.
But the new wave of infections prompted the government to impose tougher restrictions still in the capital Seoul and neighboring areas starting Monday, including a ban on meetings of more than two people after 6pm read more
Recent clusters have seen far fewer serious infections than previous ones, with many older and more vulnerable South Koreans now vaccinated against the virus. The new cases brought South Korea’s total to 170,296, with 2,048 deaths, KDCA data showed.
But health authorities have expressed concerns about growing infections among young patients who have not yet received the vaccine, and the spread of the Delta variant, which accounted for about 63% of the latest most transmissible variants.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Sangmi Cha; Edited by Kenneth Maxwell
