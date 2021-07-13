IEA says OPEC blockade is bad news for producers, consumers and energy transitions

LONDONR The International Energy Agency warned on Tuesday that world oil markets are likely to remain volatile following a breakdown in talks between OPEC members and their non-OPEC allies, creating a win-win situation.

In its latest oil market monthly report, the IEA said energy market participants were closely monitoring the possibility of an in-depth supply deficit if no agreement was reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies. oil, a group known as OPEC +.

“Oil markets are likely to remain volatile until there is clarity in OPEC + production policy. And volatility does not help ensure smooth and safe energy transitions, nor is it in the interest of producers or consumers.” tha IEA.

OPEC + abandoned talks last week that would have boosted oil supplies. Most delegates agreed in advance to increase oil production by about 400,000 barrels per day in monthly installments from August until the remaining supply disruptions are resolved. This is likely to extend supply cuts until the end of 2022.

The UAE rejected these plans, however, insisting on a higher base from which the cuts are calculated to better reflect its increased capacity.

That means no agreement has been reached on a possible increase in crude output beyond the end of July, leaving oil markets in a precarious position just as global fuel demand is recovering from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

OPEC +, which is dominated by Middle Eastern crude producers, agreed to implement massive crude production cuts last year in a bid to support oil prices when the coronavirus pandemic coincided with a historic shock to demand. for fuel.

The energy alliance meets every month to try to decide on the next stage of production policy.

OPEC + makes no progress in resolving dispute between OPEC king Saudi Arabia and UAE, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed OPEC + sources. This makes the possibility of another political meeting this week less likely.