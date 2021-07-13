International
IEA says OPEC blockade is bad news for producers, consumers and energy transitions
Petroleum pumps operate at the Inglewood Oil Field in Culver City, California, on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images
LONDONR The International Energy Agency warned on Tuesday that world oil markets are likely to remain volatile following a breakdown in talks between OPEC members and their non-OPEC allies, creating a win-win situation.
In its latest oil market monthly report, the IEA said energy market participants were closely monitoring the possibility of an in-depth supply deficit if no agreement was reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies. oil, a group known as OPEC +.
“Oil markets are likely to remain volatile until there is clarity in OPEC + production policy. And volatility does not help ensure smooth and safe energy transitions, nor is it in the interest of producers or consumers.” tha IEA.
OPEC + abandoned talks last week that would have boosted oil supplies. Most delegates agreed in advance to increase oil production by about 400,000 barrels per day in monthly installments from August until the remaining supply disruptions are resolved. This is likely to extend supply cuts until the end of 2022.
The UAE rejected these plans, however, insisting on a higher base from which the cuts are calculated to better reflect its increased capacity.
That means no agreement has been reached on a possible increase in crude output beyond the end of July, leaving oil markets in a precarious position just as global fuel demand is recovering from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
OPEC +, which is dominated by Middle Eastern crude producers, agreed to implement massive crude production cuts last year in a bid to support oil prices when the coronavirus pandemic coincided with a historic shock to demand. for fuel.
The energy alliance meets every month to try to decide on the next stage of production policy.
OPEC + makes no progress in resolving dispute between OPEC king Saudi Arabia and UAE, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed OPEC + sources. This makes the possibility of another political meeting this week less likely.
Oil prices
The IEA said it expects global oil demand to increase by 5.4 million barrels per day this year and another 3 million barrels in 2022, largely unchanged from last month’s forecast.
Meanwhile, the “remote” possibility of a market share battle between producers is dependent on energy markets, the IEA said, warning that higher fuel prices and rising inflation could hurt a fragile economic recovery.
Uncertainty over the potential global impact of the highly transmissible variant of the Covid-19 delta was also likely to soften market sentiment in the coming months, the group said.
International standard Brent crude oil futures traded at $ 75.57 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.5% for the session, while West Texas Intermediate Futures futures remained at $ 74.51, about 0.6% higher.
“While prices at these levels may increase the pace of electrification of the transport sector and help accelerate energy transitions, they may also affect economic recovery, particularly in developing and developing countries,” the IEA said.
Oil prices rallied more than 45% in the first half of the year, supported by the spread of Covid vaccines, a gradual easing of blockades and production cuts by OPEC +.
“Although bullish sentiment has eased somewhat recently, oil prices are still holding above $ 70 / bbl. If this remains the case depends entirely on the next move by the OPEC + alliance,” said Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates. , in a research note.
“The longer the stalemate continues, the more difficult it will be to resolve the situation,” he added.
