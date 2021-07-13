International
Latest News LIVE Updates People traveling without face masks to hilly stations and market places are issues of concern: PM Modi
Short News Updates July 13, 2021: Although the number of new cases nationwide remains low, it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic is raising its head again. While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in Covid numbers, the Northeast region has been a cause for concern with the number of cases either increasing or not in line with the nationwide trend. Amid concerns about coronavirus numbers in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an interaction with the prime ministers of eight northeastern states on Tuesday via video conference to discuss the Covid-19 situation. During the virtual meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that while the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, people should take strict measures to curb the situation at the micro level. He said, “We need to keep an eye on COVID variants, experts are studying them. We need to encourage people to follow the right behavior COVID19 “.Read also – Serum Institute to start production of Sputnik V in September: Russian manufacturer
Addressing the issue of people clustering the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said, “it is a matter of concern that people are traveling without face masks to hill stations and market places.” Read also – Government reorganizes cabinet committees | Smriti Iran, Sonowal Now Part of the Political Affairs Panel
Meanwhile, the R-factor, which indicates the speed with which the infection is spreading in the country, has also recently increased, revealed an analysis by researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai. The R-factor rose slightly to 0.88 at the end of June as it was at its lowest ever value of 0.78 from mid-May to the end of last month, she said. This comes amid a process of unlocking by many states trying to restore a picture of normalcy after the second deadly wave, which infected the loops and killed thousands during its peak in April-May, shows signs of decline. Read also – COVID-19 cases rising again? Increase in Coronavirus Factor ‘R’ for the first time in 2 months hints at fresh likelihood
Stay tuned for this live blog for all the latest news updates.
