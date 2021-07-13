The alleged witness asks his friend Florida to inform the world about the police brutality after the protest in Havana

MIAMI Vito LaNave said his friend in Cuba was in a panic. The South Florida resident said his friend in Havana sent him text messages asking him to tell friends in Miami that Cuban police officers were arresting, beating and killing unarmed civilians.

LaNave, an 81-year-old New Yorker of Italian descent, said he made many Cuban friends while being a member of an organization in Hialeah. He learned how to use an encrypted app to stay in touch with those who returned to Havana to be with family.

Cuban officials did not report the alleged violence during a news conference Monday. On Sunday evening, LaNave received text messages from a friend in Havana.

My life and my families could be in danger … Things are getting out of hand here, his friend wrote, adding later, I have a government video of civilians being killed … Please, they are killing us .

LaNave shared two videos he said were of witnesses to police brutality. He said witnesses who did not take part in the protests were afraid to go out in public. LaNave said he told his friend to stay home and avoid speaking English because he could be wrongly accused of working for the US government.

Really really bad. He is never in that panic so much … He said he witnessed several people being shot, LaNave said. He said a police officer shot someone in the head.

LaNave said there are more videos of witnesses, but since the Cuban government cut off internet connections it has been impossible to smuggle the videos. Patrick Oppmann, a CNN-based correspondent in Havana, said locals know the government is shutting down the internet to shut down critics, but Cuban officials have not spoken about the tactic.

Andy Gomez, a retired professor of Cuban studies at the University of Miami, and other experts said the repression of governments after the protest is not surprising.

They do not want the images we saw yesterday to appear worldwide, said Gomez, the former dean of international studies at UM.

LaNave said his friend in Havana also told him that he is very confident that there are foreign nationals working with Cuban police. He told him that there were witnesses who said that some of the officers who were dressed as civilians had a strong accent.

Russia! He saw how they looked! He said they looked like they were Russians, LaNave said.

Orlando Gutirrez-Boronat, i Cuban Democratic Directorate, a Miami-based organization that defends democracy in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, said he fears Russians and Chinese agents will help Cuban police officers carry out violent repression.

“We are calling on the US-led international community to intervene to protect the Cuban people from a bloodbath,” Gutirrez-Boronat told a news conference in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

Gomez and Michael Bustamante, an assistant professor of Latin American history at the International University of Florida, agreed with Gutirrez-Boronat, who earned a doctorate from UM on the philosophy of international studies.

It seems difficult, or impossible on the surface that things will continue at a pace they did yesterday given that government security forces are clearly in power, Bustamante said.

LaNave said the violence and fear his friends are experiencing need a response from Americans who care about human rights. He said Cuba has a special place in his heart.

Havana was a North American paradise in the late 1950s, LaNave said.

Before communism began, LaNave said he and his friends took a bus from New York to Florida. He said they traveled to Key West where they would board a ferry to enjoy the nightlife in Havana.

From Key West, there were two or three ferries. You would drive your car straight to the ferry and when you arrived in Cuba you would drive it away, LaNave said. Everyone went to the Tropics. It was loaded with Americans and Europeans. It was like Las Vegas.

LaNave said he traveled back to Cuba when the Americans were allowed to return to the island. His friends had warned him that the brightness of the light had faded and the skate had turned to ruin. However, he said he was shocked to see how empty the shops were.

I saw despair on people’s faces, said LaNave, who has a practice as a life coach.

LaNave said he met with relatives of his Cuban friends. He said he met a paid surgeon who would work by bike and a doctor who was hitchhiking to work. He thought about them during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a shame the amount of suffering and pain these people had because they would not even look you in the eye, LaNave said, adding that it was alarming to think the situation had worsened.

Relatives await news of the arrested protesters

The video shows relatives waiting for Cubans arrested during Sunday’s protest

Seven police officers from the Cuban dictatorship beating a mother in a Havana neighborhood. Images arriving at this time. Terribly horrible what is being lived. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/9ZyYWLRhW1 – Agustin Antonetti (@agusantonetti) July 13, 2021

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE !!!!! The dictatorship is forcibly evicting teenage boys from their homes. Parents are fighting with knives or anything else to protect their children. The world should know that this is Cuba after classic vehicles and MOJITOS. #SOSCUBA @marcorubio @POTUS pic.twitter.com/ocXh0YXdUZ – Claudia Fonseca (@ _jicle__o8) July 13, 2021

#SOSCUBANECESITAYUDA The media created by the Cuban dictatorship like Telesur, or pro-Russian pro-Russian like RT are spreading lies and manipulating information. The dictatorship is oppressing the Cuban people, they are killing and silencing by cutting off the internet

The truth in Cuba pic.twitter.com/7SYGN8gswy – Charity (@anticrd) July 12, 2021

