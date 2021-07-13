International
Today in History US and World News
Today is Tuesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2021. There are 171 days left in the year.
Highlights in the story:
On July 13, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Attorney General; Marshall became the first Black lawyer to be appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson appointed Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1787, the Confederate Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance, which established a government in the Northwest Territory, an area corresponding to present-day Midwest and Upper Midwest.
In 1863, deadly riots against military drafts of the Civil War erupted in New York City. (The uprising ended three days later.)
In 1886, Father Edward Joseph Flanagan, founder of Boys Town, was born in County Roscommon, Ireland.
In 1939, Frank Sinatra made his first commercial recording, From the End of My Heart and the Melancholic State, with Harry James and his Brunswick Orchestra label.
In 1972, George McGovern received the Democratic presidential nomination at the Miami Beach Holiday Congress.
In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to staff members of the Senate Watergate Committee the existence of the secret interception system of President Richard Nixons’ White House. (Butterfields’ public announcement came three days later.)
In 1974, the Watergate Senate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.
In 1985, Live Aid, an international rock concert was held in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney to raise money for hungry Africans.
In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz (ahn-HEHL mah-tyoo-REE-noh reh-SEHN-deez), suspected of being a railroad killer, surrendered in El Paso, Texas. (Resendiz was executed in 2006.)
In 2006, Israel imposed a naval blockade on Lebanon and blew up Beirut airport and army air bases; Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at Israel.
In 2010, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner died in Tampa, Florida, nine days after turning 80.
In 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenager whose murder sparked a heated debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice. .
Ten years ago: California became the first state in the country to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown. Three coordinated bombings in India’s busy financial capital have killed 26 people in the worst terrorist attack in the country since the 2008 siege of Mumbai.
Five years ago: With inaccurate emotions, President Barack Obama met privately at the White House with elected officials, law enforcement officials and members of the Black Lives Matter movement with the aim of getting them to work together to curb violence and build trust. Theresa May entered No. 10 on Downing Street as the new Britains prime minister after a sweet exit from David Cameron, who resigned after voters rejected his call to stay in the European Union.
One year ago: California Gavin Newsom ordered bars and indoor dining closed as the coronavirus engulfed the state with new ferocity; the closure also affected domestic religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons. School officials in Los Angeles and San Diego said they will not return students to classes for the start of the new school year; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said schools could be opened in areas where the coronavirus was under control. The Treasury Department said the federal government had suffered the largest monthly budget deficit in history at $ 864 billion in June as spending to fight the coronavirus recession erupted, and job losses cut tax revenues. The Washington NFL franchise tossed the Redskins name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors; the movement followed decades with criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (As the new names were considered, the team would be known as the Washington Football Team.) The body of former Glee Naya Rivera star was found in Southern California, Lake Piru, five days after she disappeared while sailing 4- her one-year-old son (An autopsy confirmed she died from accidental drowning.)
Today’s birthdays: Game Show Speaker Johnny Gilbert (TV: Jeopardy!) Is 93. Actor Patrick Stewart is 81. Actor Harrison Ford is 79. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 79. Comedian Cheech Marin is 75. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 73. Actor Didi Conn is 70. Actor Gil Birmingham is 68. Singer Louise Mandrell is 67. Rock musician Mark The Animal Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 65. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 64. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 60 years old. Comedian Tom Kenny is 59. Country singer and songwriter Victoria Shaw is 59. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 59. Actor Kenny Johnson is 58. Roots singer / songwriter Paul Thorn is 57 years old.
Country singer Neil Thrasher is 56. Actor Ken Jeong is 52. Singer Deborah Cox is 48. Actor Ashley Scott is 44. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 43. Actor Fran Kranz is 40. Actor Aya Cash is 39 St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is 39. Actor Colton Haynes is 33. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 33. Singer Leon Bridges is 32. Actor Hayley Erin (General Hospital) is 27. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 16 years old.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.wvnews.com/newsfeed/us/today-in-history/article_21d9e753-af97-504f-a6cc-5395bfa6037b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]