South Korean capital bans fast-paced music workout in gyms as Covid move





The Ministry of Health is implementing a number of new measures as the country continues to struggle a coronavirus outbreak who has seen daily cases rise steeply since the end of June.

In the capital Seoul, the new rules imply specific training classes, such as spinning and gymnastics, are not allowed to play music that is faster than 120 beats per minute (BPM), as “heavy breathing from intense activity can splash a lot of saliva, “the ministry said in a press release.

This means that songs like Katy Perry “Teenage Dream” or Miley Cyrus “Wrecking Ball”, which are both at 120 BPM, are good – but also slightly faster songs, like Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi” are out

Treadmills in gyms are also limited to a speed of six miles per hour (about 3.72 miles per hour – making it approximately a 16-minute mile).

The ministry added that they implemented new rules in gyms because it is difficult to dress properly with masks or social distance during training, especially during group hours, thus making it more likely for people to make close contacts. The masses have sparked protests and ridicule, with some indicating that most people do not know the BPM of the songs they listen to by heart. For Kang Hyun-ku, a gym owner in northern Seoul, listing fast, delightful K-pop songs on his playlist was the morning routine. “Playing bright songs is to delight our members and the general mood, but my biggest question is whether playing classical music or BTS songs has proven to have any impact on the spread of the virus,” Kang told Reuters. “A lot of people use their headphones and accessories that they wear these days, and how do you check their playlists?” Whang Myung-Sug, a 62-year-old member of the Kang gym, said the government had implemented a double standard in restricting gyms. “The regulations are just bureaucratic, as if those who devised them had never worked out in a gym,” she said. Seoul, a national Covid hotspot, entered the Level 4 restrictions on Monday – the highest in their four-tier system, after reporting record high numbers of new daily cases. South Korea reported 1,100 new Covid cases on Sunday – 775 of which came from the greater Seoul area. Under the increased Level 4 restrictions, private gatherings of more than two people are prohibited after 6 pm Most public events are prohibited, with only family members allowed to attend weddings at funerals. Gyms are also required to maintain entry logs, control temperatures and close indoor shower rooms.

