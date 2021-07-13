EU prepares sanctions against Lebanese leaders a year after Beirut blast Lebanon

As the first anniversary of the deadly Beirut bombing approaches, the European Union said Monday it hopes to develop the legal framework for sanctions targeting Lebanese leaders.

More than 11 months since the Lebanese government resigned in response to the August 4, 2020 eruption, the country is still run by an interim government.

Led by France, the EU is now seeking to increase pressure on Lebanese quarreling with politicians after months of crisis that has left the small country facing financial collapse, hyperinflation, power outages and fuel and food shortages. The EU hopes to have developed the framework for a sanctions regime by the end of July.

Rationale for EU sanctions such as travel bans and the freezing of assets for particular politicians is likely to include corruption, obstruction of attempts to form a government, financial wrongdoing and human rights abuses, according to a diplomatic note. seen by Reuters.

The move is part of a wider international effort to force a stable government capable of carrying out fundamental reforms stemming from nearly a year of political chaos and economic collapse following the explosion that destroyed the port of Beirut.

The EU warned that the measure would not be implemented immediately.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels: “I can say that the objective is to complete this by the end of the month. I am not talking about the implementation of the regime, but only about the construction of the regime according to a sound legal basis.

The blast was caused by hundreds of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate fertilizer, which exploded on the seashore in the port of Beirut, killing more than 200 people, injuring thousands and destroying parts of the capital.

Subsequently, it turned out that officials had knowledge of the explosive substance that was stored there unsafe for years.

Lebanon has been in self-destruction mode for several months, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. There is now an emergency situation for a population that is in dire straits.

Le Drian said there was now a consensus among the 27-nation blocs on a sanctions regime.

In Lebanon, the judge investigating the blast on Monday rejected a request from lawmakers for more evidence before lifting immunity for the three former ministers, a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.

Earlier in July, Chief Justice Tareq Bitar said he had asked parliament to lift the immunity of former Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, former Public Affairs Minister Ghazi Zaiter and former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk. Bitar said he was looking into possible allegations of premeditated murder and negligence.

Monday’s move could mean a new stalemate, with fears that the investigation could be disrupted by political interference.

In February, Bitars’s predecessor as chief judge in the investigation was removed by a court, which questioned his impartiality because his home had been damaged by the blast.

The judge had issued indictments in December against caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers for negligence and causing the deaths of hundreds, sparking outrage among politicians.

Rights activists condemned the court ruling as another example of the Lebanese political class in power, putting itself above the law. Diab resigned after the blast, but has remained as interim leader.

Relatives of the victims of the blast protested outside the homes of two of the ministers on Monday, demanding that they lose their immunity, the official ANI news agency reported.

Last month, rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, called for a UN investigation into the blast in light of the stalled investigation.