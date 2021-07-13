Georgia: Clashes erupted in Parliament over the cameraman’s death





Protesters were demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili following the death of 37-year-old Alexander Lashkarava. The cameraman was “found dead at home by his mother” on Sunday, six days after he was severely beaten by demonstrators trying to block an LGBTQ pride event in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, his employer, TV Pirveli, announced.

Lashkarava suffered “multiple fractures to her face” when she was attacked while covering counter-demonstrations in Tbilisi against a Pride event called Mars for Dignity with fellow journalist Miranda Bagaturia, Pirveli TV Commercial Director Nana Aburjanidze told CNN on Sunday. .

The incident was canceled when violent protesters attacked the offices of several LGBTQ campaign groups before the march began, Aburjanidze said.

Garibashvili responded to Lashkarava’s death by referring to protesters as “anti-state and anti-church forces” who were politicizing the incident.

“It was another failed plot against the State, organized by anti-state and anti-church forces, which failed and will never be successful in our country. We all saw that the tragedy of this person tried to be used for itself the political agenda, “he said, according to the AFP news agency. “A proper forensic examination has been scheduled, at the initiative of the family of the deceased and at the request of the television company, an independent expert is involved in the process and all questions will be fully answered, in the shortest possible time, ” he said Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili visited Lashkarava’s family on Sunday and said the matter should be investigated. “What happened is a tragedy and I send my condolences to the entire media community and to all of Georgia.” she wrote on Twitter. “It should be investigated and those responsible should be punished.” 53 journalists attacked TV Pirveli Aburjanidze said Lashkarava died after spending nearly a week in hospital and undergoing surgery. “He was given medical treatment to do at home. He visited our office on Friday and said the pain was really bad. He was on the air on a daily talk show talking about the incident and seeking justice,” Aburjanidze said. “He was too young to die. This is shocking, just unbearable. I do not know the words that will describe the pain we are going through now,” she said. Aburjanidze also claimed that Lashkarava’s body “was taken away by so-called” experts “without permission from the family.” “They basically kidnapped the body,” she said. CNN has contacted Georgian police and the interior ministry for comment on the allegations but has not received a response. some media organizations issued a statement Monday , criticizing the Prime Minister for calling on the event organizers to cancel the Pride March, blaming them for any “possible complications” that may arise from the situation. The statement said counter-demonstrators “deliberately attacked media representatives, subjected them to physical and verbal abuse and deliberately destroyed their equipment to disrupt their journalistic activities”. “Insufficient police forces did not take measures to protect journalists,” the statement said, adding that cases involving violations of journalists’ rights “had reached a critical level”. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Wednesday that 53 journalists were physically attacked while covering counter-demonstrations on Monday. RSF condemned in a statement the “guilty passivity displayed by the authorities” and called for “all those responsible for these illegal actions to be punished”. Lashkarava’s death was also confirmed by the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, which said in a statement that an investigation had been launched under Article 115 of the country’s criminal code. “The investigation is ongoing for the fact of illegal interference in the professional activities of the journalist under threats of violence, persecution under violence, or the threat of violence and gang violence, within the framework of which (sic) 4 individuals have already been detained, the statement added. the ministry said in another statement that members of the Lashkarava family “were offered by the investigation that an independent and international expert of their choice participate in the forensic examination. Giorgio Tabagari, director of Tbilisi Pride, told CNN on Sunday: “July 5th was really, really a tragic day for Georgia’s democracy. I would say it was a day when the police and the system (system) allowed “This massacre took place on the streets of Tbilisi and did nothing in essence to stop the violence from happening.” Tabagari said “things got so out of control” on July 5 “we lost the life of the cameraman who was doing his job”.

CNN’s Amy Woodyatt contributed to this report.

