Kelowna crane crash: Second crane crash in Canada kills many





The crane was attached to a high-rise construction site in Kelowna, British Columbia, when it collapsed Monday morning, hitting an adjacent professional building and the roof of a “nursing home,” according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Adam MacIntosh.

No further information on injuries or the number of victims was provided. MacIntosh said the site of the collapse and the surrounding area was unsafe and unstable.

The incident prompted the evacuation of surrounding roads as well as a local emergency statement. Teams are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Harry Bains, the labor minister in British Columbia, said he was “deeply saddened” by the collapse.

“My thoughts are with the affected workers and I send my sincere condolences to the families, friends and associates of the victims,” ​​Bains said in a statement. declaration Monday “All workers have the right to a safe and healthy workplace – even an injury or death is too much. This is an angry reminder that we must strive to ensure the safety of all workers to prevent incidents like this from happening. happen, “he added. Bains said the accident is being investigated by WorkSafeBC, the BC Coroner Service and the RCMP. MacIntosh said 911 calls about the crash began coming to authorities shortly after 11 a.m. Some workers were in or near the site of the collapse, he said. Kelowna sits along Lake Okanagan, about 240 miles west of Vancouver and about 90 miles north of Canada’s border with the U.S. The crane collapse in Kelowna occurred just days after part of another crane collapsed on top of a building in Toronto on Saturday, causing damage to its roof but no injuries. The counterweight, part of the crane aimed at preventing it from falling, was placed on top of the 8 Esplanade apartment building after it fell about 20 feet, Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CNN. The top six floors of the building are mechanical rooms used for building maintenance, so no housing units were damaged, according to Powell. The crane was carrying about 20,000 pounds of counterweight, which shifted, resulting in the crane overturning, Toronto Fire Brigade chief Kevin Shaw told CNN news gathering partner CTV News “This crane crashes [caused] little structural damage to the roof area, but there is no danger to any of the floors below, tenants or anything else and did not enter any apartment units, “Shaw told CTV. CNN has contacted Del Management Management, which owns 8 The Esplanade, for comment.

