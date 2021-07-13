International
Reynoldsville native to compete in Ms. News
REYNOLDSVILLE Born in Reynoldsville and Mrs. Pennsylvania International Danielle (Kaizer) Bonura returned to Reynoldsville to perform at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival last weekend.
Bonura took to the stage Saturday afternoon to share her experiences in local competitions and how this led her to compete in international competition circles. Bonura was also the Queen of the Jefferson County Fair and the Queen of the Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival.
I have a lot to thank Jefferson County for, I started the competition when I was 9 years old and I have competed in the Jefferson County Fair competition ever since, Bonura said. I was lucky enough to do small town competitions here, and then I did the international competition system as well.
She also competed in the Miss America system while in college for scholarship opportunities.
She ran for Mrs. Pennsylvania International in April against 12 other women from across the state. She is in a sector especially for married women. She had not held competitions for 10 years when she joined to protect women’s health.
We really appreciate the competition platform part and the highlight of our interview, Bonura said.
Now as Mrs. Pennsylvania International, she will compete in Kingsport, Tennessee later this month against 58 other women from around the world.
We really have an opportunity to showcase our platforms and make a difference, Bonura said.
The Bonura competition competed to become Ms. Pennsylvania International is based on its platform, which is maternal health awareness. She chose this platform after giving birth to her son, Will, and experiencing postpartum depression.
I know many women who have done and not talked about. I was very passionate when I told the women well, there is help there. We need to talk about it, said Bonura. It was really important for me to defend myself for that.
Bonura is currently living in Pittsburgh where her husband, Billy, is from. This is where she won Ms. Pittsburgh International before competing for Ms. Pennsylvania.
She said she and her husband and son often made trips back to Reynoldsville to visit with her family. She said it would not change anything about growing up here.
She, and many of her family members, worked at Sarahs Soft Serve when she was growing up.
She offered encouragement to other girls from the area that they can achieve everything they want. She attended Thiel College for a bachelor’s degree in business administration and then Seton Hill University for her MBA.
Bonura said Jefferson County is a great place to grow up and said that instead of getting out of this place, its issue is to find a passion and pursue it.
Just follow your dream and it is okay to go home because that is where it should have been, said Bonura.
International Competition of Mrs. 2021 is scheduled for July 23-24.
