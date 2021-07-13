Tuesday morning news – July 13, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

Senior US general in Afghanistan relinquishes command The top US general in Afghanistan resigned from his command at a ceremony in Kabul on Monday.

Gen. Scott Miller gave the command to Navy Gen. Gen. Frank McKenzie, who said Monday’s ceremony marked a milestone in the transition of our involvement in Afghanistan.

MCKENZIE: But it’s not the end of the story. Rathersht rather the end of a chapter. More chapters will be written and the narrative will continue. What the ceremony means today means our renewed commitment to our Afghan partners.

McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, will oversee remote operations from Central Command headquarters in Tampa.

He will have the authority to carry out possible airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces at least until the US completes its withdrawal next month.

The handover ceremony came as the Taliban continue to occupy more territory across the country.

Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said the withdrawal of the US and NATO has left a vacuum. As a result, he said, Afghan forces are already stranded on the battlefield without supplies, sometimes running out of food and ammunition.

Biden expresses support for Cuban protesters President Biden said Monday that the United States stands with Cuban protesters who have taken to the streets, demanding changes from the Cuban communist regime.

BIDEN: The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. And I do not think we have seen anything like this protest for a long, long time.

Thousands in dozens of cities are protesting publicly over food shortages and high prices amid the pandemic. It’s one of the largest anti-government demonstrations on the island in recent memory.

Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel said the United States is fomenting unrest. He blamed the protests on what he called a deceptive social media campaign.

CANEL (translated): In the last two weeks, a social media campaign against the Cuban Revolution has grown, defining the root source of the problem around the issues and shortcomings we are facing because it is the created way to try and create disagreement, dissatisfaction.

Citing that alleged campaign, the Cuban government has blocked social media sites within the country.

Biden hosts White House meeting on crime reduction President Biden on Monday received city and law enforcement officials from across the country at the White House to talk about rising crime rates and what to do about it. The president told reporters:

BIDEN: While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we know there are some things that work. And the first of these works is to stop the flow of firearms used to commit violent crimes.

Shootings and killings are all over the country, with local politicians and police fighting to manage the violence.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and several anti-violence experts joined the White House meeting. They talked about federal law enforcement efforts, including new strike forces in several major cities. They are accused of cracking down on illegal arms traffickers and enforcing a new zero-tolerance policy on arms dealers who sell illegally.

The president recently announced a number of proposals to address the problem, including plans to provide funding for cities in need of more police. But many of the proposed measures are little more than suggestions to local governments.

White House: Hatis’s request for US troops under consideration White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Haiti’s request for US troops to help stabilize the country is under consideration. She added that President Biden is keeping an eye on the situation in Haiti.

PSAKI: Certainly the safety and security of the Haitian people is of great interest to the president and the administration.

A 7-member team of U.S. security officials returned home from Haiti on Monday after a brief visit. They met with senior government leaders in Haiti and reviewed the security of critical infrastructure there.

Haitian officials are trying to manage the growing unrest following the assassination of President Jovenel Mose last Wednesday.

President Biden said Monday

BIDEN: The people of Haiti deserve peace and security, and Haiti’s political leaders must unite for the good of their country.

The White House suggested that Haiti’s political uncertainty was a complicating factor in determining whether governments’ request for US troops would be accepted.

Meanwhile, Hatian authorities have arrested a Haitian businessman living in Florida in connection with the murder of Moises. They identified the suspect as 62-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who once expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video.

Authorities also suspect the killing of dozens of former Colombian soldiers. Twenty-three of them are in custody, along with three Haitians.

The death toll from the condo collapse rises to 94 The death toll from a condo collapse in South Florida rose to 94 on Monday. Twenty-two people are now missing.

Surfside, Mayor of Fla. Charles Burkett told reporters

BURKETT: The search continues until everyone is trapped in the garbage.

Burkett said officials have decided to increase security around the garbage dump to ensure the assets are returned to their rightful owners.

Workers have recovered everything from jewelry to some paintings.

Police said there was no crime in the country, but officials want to make sure the area is safe.

