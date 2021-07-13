International
Should Ontario make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for the school?
The Ontario government has not said whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory for children ages 12-17 when resuming personal schooling, and experts have differing opinions on what to do.
Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa, said making the vaccine mandatory for children 12 and older before returning to school could have unintended consequences.
“I would rather cajole, stimulate and educate people to accept the vaccine voluntarily, than forcefully remove them from the law,” Deonandan said.
“Because then we drive people away and maybe push them towards a hardcore anti-vax camp.”
In Ontario, school-age children should be immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis, and whooping cough unless they have a valid exception. Children born in 2010 or later should be vaccinated against chickenpox.
As of Monday in Ottawa, 79 percent of young people aged 12-17 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 20 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to the Ottawa Public Health.
This is much higher than the province number of 60 percent with one dose, so there is one push through Ontario to get vaccinatedas many children as possible before a possible return to class in the fall.
WATCH | Mandatory vaccinations for students over 12 could ‘reverse consequences’, says epidemiologist
Deonandan said he understands some concerns from parents about using a relatively new vaccine for children, but does not share those concerns.
He said clinical trials have shown the COVID-19 vaccine to be very effective and safe for children, but wider use will almost inevitably lead to more people experiencing rare side effects and this may incite panic given the age of the population in question.
“Making it mandatory at this stage of the game can cause more social harm than it produces good public health,” Denonandan said.
He said ventilation, camouflage and other public health measures should be part of the discussion for this September and adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the mandatory shooting list could be revised next year.
Candidate for compulsory vaccination
Annie Kidder, executive director for People for Education, said a task force of health experts, parents and educators and students should work on the Ontario re-enrollment plan this September including whether the goal should be mandatory.
“It should be considered a candidate for compulsory vaccination for the same reason that measles, mumps and rubella are on that list, which is that they are all very, very contagious diseases,” Kidder said.
“Especially for adults working in school, they want to know that we have done everything we can from a policy perspective to make schools safer.”
Kidder said she would like to see plans to use high schools as accessible vaccine clinics in the first few weeks of returning to class.
Karen Littlewood from the Ontario High School Teachers Federation union wants the Ontario government to get its guidance from health experts and the union would support those recommendations.
Developing provincial plan
Littlewoodalso said the union, whose 20,000 members include teaching support staff as well as high school teachers, would support camouflage to continue in the fall, as well as improved air filtration and smaller classroom sizes.
The Ottawa Public Health, which implements the province’s school-age immunization program locally, also referred CBC News to the province as to whether it makes the vaccine mandatory.
In an email statement, the Ontario Ministry of Education continued to strongly encourage anyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect schools and help end the pandemic.
She said Minister Stephen Lecce would soon announce the plan to provide a “more normal, full-time, personal learning experience”, including $ 1.6 billion in spending to improve school safety.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/covid-19-vaccine-ontario-students-1.6099579
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]