France fines Google $ 593 million in war over news content





Google fined $ 593 million by French antitrust authorities on Tuesday for failing to negotiate a bona fide deal with publishers to bring news to its platform, a victory for struggling media companies to offset a drop in advertising revenue they attribute to the Silicon Valley giant. French officials said Google ignored a 2020 order from French regulators to negotiate a licensing agreement with publishers to use short blurbs of articles in search results. The case is being closely watched because it represents one of the first attempts to implement a new EU-approved copyright directive aimed at forcing internet platforms like Google and Facebook to compensate news organizations for their content. When authorities place orders on companies, they are required to carry them out carefully, respecting their letter and spirit, said Isabelle de Silva, president of the French antitrust body, in a declaration. Google has two months to come up with new ideas to compensate news publishers or risk further fines of up to 900,000 euros, about $ 1,065 million a day, French authorities said.

The French decision is the latest point of contention in a battle between news publishers and Internet platforms over the use of news content. In Europe and elsewhere, policymakers have increasingly emerged from publishers arguing that Internet companies are taking advantage of the misuse of their content. Companies like Google and Facebook have argued that they are directing traffic to news websites. Internet companies fought a copyright law passed earlier this year in Australia that gave publishers more bargaining power. This led to a scuffle in which Facebook briefly removed news from its platform for users within the country, before quickly withdrawing. As policymakers strike, Google has tried to reach agreements with individual publishers. In October, the company said it would spend more than $ 1 billion on content licensing by international news organizations. And in February, she announced a three-year deal with News Corp., owner of The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal and other prominent news media. Google, which can appeal the fine, said it was very disappointed with the French decision and was continuing to negotiate with publishers. We have acted in good faith throughout the process, Google said in a statement. The fine ignores our efforts to reach an agreement and the reality of how news works on our platforms. French authorities said Google imposed unfair restrictions on its negotiations with publishers, including requiring them to participate in the company’s new licensing program, News Showcase. Google had reached an agreement with several prominent French news outlets including Le Monde, LObs and Le Figaro but others raised concerns about the process.

Google said it was finalizing a global licensing agreement with Agence France-Presse, one of France’s largest media organizations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/13/business/media/google-france-news-content-fine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

