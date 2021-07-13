Police are opening investigations into complaints about SNP donations





A sign of the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon Scotland Police have opened an investigation after complaints were made about donations to the SNP. It follows allegations that 600,000 gathered for campaigns for Scottish independence were transferred elsewhere. Nicola Sturgeon has previously denied that any money was lost, saying the parties’ finances have been independently controlled. Two SNP MPs left the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) in May, citing a lack of transparency by the party. At the time, Scotland Police said they were assessing a fraud allegation of around ,000 600,000 to determine if an investigation was required. On Tuesday, a spokeswoman said: Scotland police have now received seven complaints about donations made to the Scottish National Party. After evaluation and consultation with the Crown Office and the Prosecutor’s Fiscal Service, we will now conduct an investigation. Searches are ongoing and anyone with any information that may assist in this investigation is required to contact the police. The force has not stated exactly what donations the investigation is about. Despite having a resounding mandate from members to introduce more transparency into party finances, I have not received the support or financial information to carry out the National Treasury trust tasks. Unfortunately I resigned with immediate effect 1/2 MP and Douglas Chapman ??????? (@DougChapmanSNP) May 29, 2021 In May, MPs Douglas Chapman and Joanna Cherry resigned from the NEC. Mr Chapman had been the national treasurer of the parties and said he had not been given enough information to do his job. On Twitter, he said: Despite having a resounding mandate from members to introduce more transparency into party finances, I have not received the support or financial information to perform the National Treasury fiduciary duties. Unfortunately, I resigned with immediate effect. SNP business caller Kirsten Oswald said she disagreed with that description. In June, the First Minister told STV News: I am not worried about party finances. SNP finances are audited independently, our accounts are sent to the Election Commission jointly with other parties and of course published, so there is a thorough oversight of this. The money is not gone. All money goes through SNP accounts independently and fully audited. We do not keep separate accounts, we have no legal requirement to do so, our accounts are managed on a cash flow basis. But every penny we raise to support the independence campaign will be spent on the independence campaign. An SNP spokesman said: “We will cooperate fully with any investigation. As we have made clear, all the funds raised for the independence campaign will be spent on the independence campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2021/07/13/police-open-investigation-after-complaints-around-snp-donations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos