The death toll rises as fires engulf the coronavirus ward in Iraq





BAGHDAD After a catastrophic fire in southern Iraq that killed at least 64 people, several relatives of the victims gathered Tuesday in the holy city of Najaf to bury their dead, while dozens more remained in oblivion outside the hospital rubble. in a nearby town where the blaze engulfed a coronavirus isolation neighborhood the night before. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, at the al-Hussein teaching hospital in Nasiriya, with health officials offering various explanations such as a short electric or an oxygen cylinder exploding. Patients, relatives and health workers were among the dead from a blaze so strong that at least 22 of the bodies could not be immediately identified. In late April, a similar fire at a coronavirus hospital in the capital, Baghdad, killed more than 80 people and injured more than 100. It was believed to have been caused by a spark igniting improperly stored oxygen cylinders. . Some of the ventilated patients were burned alive in their beds along with relatives who did not leave them. The hospital had no fire alarms at work and no sprinkler systems and the Iraqi health minister at the time resigned in response. The two tragedies within three months were a reminder of the long-standing problems plaguing Iraq’s healthcare system and other public services, which suffer from cumulative corruption and mismanagement. In many hospitals, relatives who visit crowds of coronavirus and lack procedures for proper storage of oxygen cylinders or fire prevention or fighting.

Iraqi President Barham Salih, in a tweet, blamed the recent loss of life on ongoing corruption and mismanagement that underestimates the lives of Iraqis. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered the detention of the provincial director of health, the director of the hospital and the director of the provincial civil defense. The city of Nasriya was a center of protests that toppled the Iraqi government two years ago, and protesters rushed to the streets again after the fire Monday evening and Tuesday, demanding the resignation of more officials. Iraqi Civil Defense Chief Maj. Gen. Kathem Bohan said the building that housed the three-month coronavirus isolation ward near the main hospital was made of flammable materials. Other officials have said that oxygen is stored randomly in almost all Iraqi hospitals. As soon as the fire started, it spread with devastating speed and burned for three hours, according to witnesses. On Tuesday morning, relatives were still combing the burnt rubble of the 70-bed facility looking for evidence for their missing loved ones.

At the scene of the fire late Monday night, civilians rushed to help rescue the wounded and carry the dead. When I arrived, the fire had completely engulfed the isolation ward, said Ali Mahmoud, an unemployed engineer who posted messages on Facebook calling on activists to help firefighters and rescue teams. Mr Mahmoud, 24, said he had assisted in carrying the troops. Iraq is in the middle of a third wave of coronavirus infections. Last week, the country reached a height of 9,000 new cases a day with more than 17,000 dead since the pandemic began, according to the health ministry. The rate of infection and death is believed to be significantly underestimated because many people believe it is safer to treat at home. Iraq, with its vast southern oil fields, is one of the largest oil producers in the world. But because of rampant corruption, dysfunctional government and militia control, the south is the poorest part of the country. Falih Hassan |, Awadh al-Taiee and Nermeen al-Mufti contributed to the reporting.

