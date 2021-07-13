How Kenyan operatives raided Nnamdi Kanu’s apartment to get his UK passport





The Kenyan government detailed security operations to loot the apartment where Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Biafra Indigenous People, stayed in place when news broke last Thursday that a UK passport had been left behind in the East African country, sources said. competent inform SaharaReporters. SaharaReporters learned that Kenyan operatives entered the apartment and desperately searched for the UK passport, but it was eventually not found.



Sources noted that the UK passport had been safely kept away from the residence in Kenya before intelligence was left on purpose to “serve as proof that the Kenyan government was involved in the unconventional abduction of Kanu in Nigeria” “. Kanun’s lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, also confirmed the allegation, adding that it was too late for Kenya to reject “compelling evidence”. Ejiofor said, “My happiness is that since that development (of the removal of the Kanu passport to the UK in Kenya) the Kenyan government’s desperate denials of the Kanu kidnapping had ceased. Previously, I had compelling evidence to show the world a conspiracy between the governments of Kenya and Nigeria to seize the Kanun through an unconventional process. “Kenya was worried that we had other convincing evidence. As soon as the fact of his passport still being made public in Kenya, they quickly went to the apartment where Kanu stayed in Kenya and looted the place. But it was too late for them. they tell us that they do not know what happened to the Kanun. “ SaharaReporters had reported on July 10 that new evidence that Kenyan authorities were guilty of arresting and extraditing Nnamdi Kanu came out with his UK passport left behind in the country. A UK newspaper, The Guardian, had stated this in a report, adding that Kanu had received a Kenya visa which would expire in June, and he had been around the country before his sudden arrest and extradition. “The first evidence from the Guardian shows that Kanu entered Kenya this year with his British passport with a visa expiring in June. His UK passport remains in Kenya. Kanu did not have a Nigerian passport,” his family said. and he has verbally renounced his Nigerian citizenship. “Kidnapping a person from a foreign country for the purpose of bringing him to justice is illegal under international law,” the MB newspaper report said. SaharaReporters reported that Kanu recounted his experience in Kenya while talking to his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, saying he had been “beaten and tortured mercilessly” in the East African country prior to his extradition to Nigeria. Ejiofor had confirmed Kanu’s words during an interview adding that Kanu told him how he had been detained not in the official detention centers in Kenya but a private residence for about eight days before his extradition to Nigeria. This despite the Kenyan authorities’ denial that they had anything to do with Kanu’s arrest and extradition to Nigeria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/13/how-kenyan-operatives-ransacked-nnamdi-kanus-apartment-take-his-uk-passport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

