The entrance of the Mountain of the Jewish temple in danger of collapse. Will Israel fix it?
The plan would first dig through the Western Wall prayer space, creating a permanent staircase leading to the gate. Then, there would be two additional steps behind the Western Wall leading to the main Temple Mount complex.
“It’s not just an engineering issue,” said Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rotman. “[How can] entrance to the Temple Mount [be] a temporary structure? We returned to our land. “We have to think about how people will go to the Temple Mount once the temple is rebuilt.”
It is not the first time a plan has been proposed to replace the Mughrabi Bridge. Since the construction of the temporary structure, there were two plans to build ramps from the Dung Gate, the Old Town gate closer to the Western Wall, and from the entrance to the current security point to climb the bridge. Moreover, Israel began building an annex to the bridge in 2014, but it was dismantled at the behest of the Jordanian government.
“There is no greater embarrassment than the fact that we need approval [a foreign country] to [replace] “Mughrabi Bridge,” said Bentzi Gopshtein, director of the far-right Lehava religious group.
The plan came in the context of increasing a Jewish presence on the Temple Mount. Sunday, July 18 is the fast of Tisha Be’av, the day on which the First and Second temples were destroyed. Three weeks in advance, and especially the nine days between the first day of the Jewish month of Av and Sunday, is a period of mourning and sorrow for the destruction of the temple.
Gopshtein said this should be an opportunity for Jewish action on the temple mountain.
“By the grace of heaven, we returned to our land and sat in the Knesset,” he said. “We can not cry [anymore]. If you decide to cry when you are able [take action], you are sinning. “
During the discussion, the speakers affirmed the Jewish connection with the Temple Mount, their desire to build the third temple, the need for more education regarding the Jewish connection with the Temple Mount, and the increase in education regarding the Halacic rules of going to the Temple Mount. temple.
There were also calls to make the Temple Mount more accessible to the Jews. Currently, the entrance to Mughrabi Bridge is open between 7am and 11am and is closed on Fridays and Saturdays. Jewish and Christian prayer on the Temple Mount is also forbidden.
“Forbiddens is forbidden to wait another moment with the demolition of the bridge and the construction of a proper replacement,” she said. “The writings are on the wall and in the blood [of the victims] will be in the hands of all who [did not act] and remained silent. ”
