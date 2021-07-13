Italian villages pay millennials up to 28,000 to move there





A number of villages in Italy are offering to pay millennials up to 28,000 (24,000) to move there. Calabria, the southern region of Italy located at the foot of the country, will pay people to relocate to villages with 2,000 inhabitants or less suffering from depopulation. However, there are verses attached to this dream arrangement. Applicants must be age 40 or under and obtain a stay in Calabria within 90 days of receipt. In order to receive payment, they must also commit to starting a business or getting a specific job that the village needs. The money is likely to be paid in monthly installments of 800-1,000 over three years, or as a lump sum to finance a new business, such as a restaurant, shop or B&B. We are adjusting the technical details, the exact monthly amount and duration of the funds and whether we should include slightly larger villages with up to 3,000 inhabitants, said Gianluca Gallo, a regional councilor CNN. So far we have had a great deal of interest from the villages and hopefully, if this first scheme works, they are more likely to follow in the coming years. The hope is that the scheme will enliven declining communities by attracting new residents with new ideas for enterprises that can enrich local life. The goal is to grow the local economy and give new life to small-scale communities, Gallo said. We want the job demand to complement the supply, so we have asked the villages to tell us what kind of professionals they lack to attract specific workers. The project is called Active Income from Residence and applications are set to open in the coming weeks, with 700,000 set to fund it. Other villages across Italy are already offering similar incentives to new residents. The medieval village of Santa Fiora in Tuscany and the ancient city of Rieti in Lazio are offering remote workers willing to relocate and rent a house there for up to 200 (174) or 50 percent of the total rent for long-term stays between two and six months. With local rent averaging around 300-500 (260-435) per month, newcomers can pay less than 100 (87) per month.

