



Beijing) Rescuers were digging through the remains of ea down hotel in eastern China looking for any survivor of a disaster that has killed at least eight people and left nine missing, authorities said on Tuesday. Workers in the city of Suzhou searched overnight, using rescue dogs, cranes, ladders and metal cutters after the building collapsed Monday afternoon, the city government said in social media posts. Photos and videos showed orange survivors in helmets working through the rubble of the building, which had been turned into belts and rubble. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Wave effect:Florida condo collapse prompts many cities into action, but some worry residents will resist ‘Little miracle’:The cat that survived the condo collapse at Surfside reunited with the family At least 23 people were stranded when the hotel collapsed into the popular tourist destination. Six people were rescued and eight people were confirmed dead, leaving nine people missing. Authorities said 18 of those stranded were identified through registration records, apparently hotel guests. The identities of the other five were unclear. The 54-room Siji Kaiyuan Hotel opened in 2018, according to Ctrip, a Chinese online booking app. More than 600 people, including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were mobilized for the operation, the city government said. Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu province near Shanghai, is famous for its historic canals and traditional Chinese gardens, which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

