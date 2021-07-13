Where did Naples land, Fort Myers?

Again the king of the hill. Except this time Southwest Florida hasto share the space.

In another list, Napoli entered the Top 10 today of US News & World Reports 2021-2022 The best places to live in the United States.

Unlike some other compilations where Napoli had the highest point, the magazine gave us the first place no. 7. Sarasota was close behind in 9th place. And Fort Myers got the number 43 very poor.

This ranks the 150 most populous metropolitan areas of the country based on affordability, job prospects and desirability.

And baby, we are desperate, especially because of how well we have done economically in this era of COVID-19.

Like the US Registration and other data I have released recently have shown, Southwest Florida has been a target for many people who began to reevaluate where to place during closure.

This year we were watching how the most populous subway areas in the U.S. came out for most of the coronavirus pandemic, said Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at US News. It should come as no surprise that many subway areas that saw skyrocketing unemployment levels in 2020 fell in the rankings, but those with greater employment stability tended to do well.

The migratory model of the nation of people heading south in even greater numbers certainly played a role in the survey. This dramatic influx is reflected in new local real estate assets and other data. In Know wrote on Monday as newcomers were draining the market primary accommodation and rest available.

Overall, Fort Myers rose from No. 58 last year in the US News summary while for Naples and Sarasota, it is an improvement from No. 14 and 16, respectively. It’s a return to the Top 10 that both last had in 2016, driven by quality of life and the aforementioned “Desirability” category. Mine, aren’t we sex?

US News also ranked that couple among the other 5 rankings, along with the other Sun State brothers.

Napoli was the second safest after Portland, Maine, ahead of No. 4 Ocala and Nr. 5 Sarasota, which was also the second fastest growing subway after Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The remaining three places in the latter went this way: Fort Myers, Naples and Lakeland, which dropped to 80th place in the US News overall news list. Ocala was registered at No. 58.

Simply the best

According to aU.S. News poll, a third of Americans say the pandemic has changed their preference for where to live. And as we have found, they are taking heart, Beatles “I will follow the Sun” and we are heading for our border.

But not all.

For the second year in a row, Boulder, Colorado leads in the best places overall. Behind them in this ranking: Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Austin, Texas, another regular with us in these races of popularity.

The Collier County trophy case is getting more and more crowded.

The metropolitan area of ​​Naples-Marco Island has ranked No. 1 in the last four rankings of the annual Gallup-Healthways Welfare Index, based on residents’ views on health, financial security, community and sense of purpose.

Napoli and mori the best crown city beach last month by financial analysts at WalletHub, which also made the same announcement in 2019.

And Travel + Leisure magazine wrote in Aprilthat that it was the highest beach city in the US in which it could reside.

Last summer, areport generated by Resonance Consultancy, a specialist in the destination brand industry, ranked community no. 2 on his 2020 list for Best Small Cities.

Other honors:

The last few days, she landedthe fifth best for the health of the elderly instead of another number. And in 2016, Kiplingermagazine named it as one of a dozen Great Countries to retire for your good health.

The secret is known

Every time I write about these, readers tell me to “push” as the population reaches new heights. But as Commissioner Rick LoCastro told me a few days ago, the secret is definitely known.

“This Florida area will always be near the top,” LoCastro said, in his first year on the Collier board. Newcomers “want to move to a place where they have amenities and things like that. This is no longer 1930s Florida. We have a lot of things that are attractive to people, and we are adding to it exponentially.”

“People want the same dream: To live in paradise. So it’s not a matter of ‘I’m here now, close the door behind me and let no one come in, and no one who wants to come here should be allowed to go inside. ‘I mean all the things that were appealing to the people who are already settled here continue to be even more appealing. “We just have to find the balance.”

And as county commissioner Lee Man Man will tell you, finding balance is not easy as he learned in his half-century of public service at the state house in 1974 when he had his own insurance agency.

“Nothing has changed in almost 50 years, nor is it expected to happen,” said Mann, who recalls the old News-Press and Daily News headlines at the time of the area that was among the fastest growing. “Dealing with growth so as not to be overwhelmed by it has always been for me the first priority of elected officials, whether in Tallahassee or Lee County. All of Southwest Florida on this issue.”

The parties were elected long ago.

“Politically they have always been fast-growing advocates, backed by the construction industry, versus slow-growing advocates, backed by various environmental organizations,” Mannsaid. “Economically speaking, growth has been a blessing in terms of job creation. I was one of the young businessmen who enjoyed the benefits of rapid growth. But as an elected official, I always found myself on the side of groups. environmental. “

So how did US Newscome come up with its latest listing?

Here you have some of the small print.

The best places to live 2021-2022 were determined based on a methodology that showed the labor market value, quality of life, desirability and net migration estimates.

They were partially determined using a public survey of thousands of individuals across the US to find out what qualities they consider important in a place to live.

The methodology also factors in data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Sharecare Health and Wellness Enterprise and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as U.S. News High Schools and Hospitals best best.

Based on the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez ([email protected]) writes In I Know as part of Today’s US Network. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.